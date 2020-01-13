Central Railway nets Rs 155 cr in fines from ticketless pax

Central Railway has earned Rs 155.14 crore in fines from ticketless and irregular travellers between April and December, 2019, an official said on Monday. This is 14.44 per cent higher than the fines of Rs 135.56 crore recovered during the same period in 2018, he added.

In a release, CR said it had earned Rs 12.20 crore from ticketless travellers in December, 2019 as against Rs 10.40 crore during the same month in 2018, an increase of 17.30 per cent. It said 249 cases of transfer of reserved journey tickets were detected and Rs 1.95 lakh recovered as penalty in December 2019..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.