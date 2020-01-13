Left Menu
Development News Edition

New CEO tells staff Boeing must be 'transparent'

  • PTI
  • |
  • Newyork
  • |
  • Updated: 13-01-2020 22:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-01-2020 22:36 IST
New CEO tells staff Boeing must be 'transparent'

New York, Jan 13 (AFP) New Boeing Chief Executive David Calhoun told employees on Monday the company must strengthen its culture, focus on "integrity" and be "transparent," according to an email sent to staff. Calhoun, a longtime Boeing board member, officially took over on Monday as chief executive, replacing Dennis Muilenburg, who was ousted in December as the company faces a drawn-out crisis following deadly crashes of a top-selling jet.

Calhoun invoked Boeing's "tremendous legacy of aerospace achievement" and called on employees to work to "rebuild trust" and restore key relationships with customers, partners and regulators. "I see greatness in this company but I also see opportunities to be better. Much better," Calhoun said.

"That includes engaging one another and our stakeholders with greater transparency, holding ourselves accountable to the highest standards of safety and quality and incorporating outside-in perspective on what we do and how we do it." He takes the reins four days after the release of a new trove of embarrassing employee emails, including one saying the 737 MAX was "designed by clowns." The aircraft has been grounded since March following two deadly crashes.

Boeing faces numerous probes and lawsuits over the crashes. The incidents have already cost the company more than $9 billion and led to the suspension of production of the 737 MAX due to lengthy delays in winning regulatory approval to resume flights. Calhoun said returning the MAX to service safely "must be our primary focus," and that includes "following the lead of our regulators and working with them to ensure they're satisfied completely with the airplane and our work, so that we can continue to meet our customer commitments."

Deteriorating relations between Boeing and the US Federal Aviation Administration were a chief factor in Muilenburg's ouster, with agency chief Steve Dickson publicly calling out Boeing for making statements about the MAX's return "designed to force FAA into taking quicker action." While lawmakers in Congress and Wall Street analysts had called for change atop Boeing, some have questioned whether Calhoun's lengthy service on the Boeing board makes him an ideal pick for resetting the company.

After Calhoun was selected, Bank of America Merrill Lynch said in a December note it had "mixed feelings" in light of Calhoun's background. "We wonder if appointing from within, especially an insider that has been with the company for 10 years, signals more of the same from Boeing vs an outside appointee who may have offered more of a change of pace and culture," the bank said in a commentary.

But others have noted that Calhoun has hands-on experience in industrial leadership, having overseen a General Electric division that oversaw aircraft engines, rail, among other units. Calhoun also served as chief executive at data analytics company Nielsen and as a senior executive at the Blackstone Group.

"While it could be argued that because Calhoun has been with Boeing for the entirety of the MAX's history, he may be too close to the ensuing crisis, we think that his clear understanding of the aviation industry is the paramount qualification for this job," Morningstar said in December. Shares of Boeing rose 1.1 percent to $333.69 in mid-morning trading on Monday.

Shares have fallen more than 20 percent since the Ethiopian Airlines crash in March, which led to the grounding of the plane. (AFP) CPS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ontario: Pickering nuclear power station alert called off; no threat to public

UP head of PTI gets national integration award

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

UPDATE 1-China says will not change position on Taiwan after landslide election

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Nominations for high-stakes Delhi polls set to kick off tomorrow

Nominations for the high-stakes Delhi elections will begin on Tuesday as the Election Commission is set to issue the notification for the February 8 polls on the same day. Elections to the 70-member Delhi Assembly promises to be a triangula...

BJP says author has withdrawn book that compared Modi with Shivaji

The BJP on Monday said the author of the book, which has drawn flak from opposition for comparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji, has withdrawn the publication, as the party sought to defuse the raging con...

'Where there is US, there is trouble': Syrian Envoy slams Washington over escalated tensions in Middle East

Syrian Ambassador to India Riad Abbas on Monday criticised the United States over the escalated tensions in the Middle East owing to its interference in the regions affairs, and remarked, Where there is America, there is trouble. I will tel...

UPDATE 3-UK's Queen Elizabeth agrees to grandson Harry's wishes after crisis talks

Queen Elizabeth has given her blessing to her grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghans wish for a more independent future after an urgent meeting on Monday to resolve the rift in the British royal family. Harry and his American actress wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020