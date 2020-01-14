Vistara launches flights to Kathmandu, starting February 11

Pune, Jan 14 ( PTI) Tata-Singapore Airlines joint venture Vistara on Tuesday announced the launch of its services to Kathmandu, starting February 11. Kathmandu will be Vistara's fifth international destination since the launch of global operations last August, the airline said in a release.

The airline will operate daily flights between Delhi and Kathmandu from February 11, the bookings for which open Tuesday, it said. "We are happy to launch services to Kathmandu. The timing could not have been any better, as Nepal recently kick-started its global tourism campaign, ‘Visit Nepal Year 2020’ and prepares to welcome two million tourists this year.

"These factors make Kathmandu a promising addition to Vistara’s growing network," Leslie Thng, Chief Executive Officer, Vistara, said. With a vast domestic route network in India, Vistara customers can take one-stop connections to/from Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Pune among other cities, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.