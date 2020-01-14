Left Menu
Bajaj Auto launches Chetak electric scooter; bookings start from Jan 15

  PTI
  • Mumbai
  Updated: 14-01-2020 14:05 IST
  Created: 14-01-2020 13:54 IST
Bajaj Auto launches Chetak electric scooter; bookings start from Jan 15
Bajaj Auto on Tuesday launched its much-awaited Chetak electric scooter and said the bookings will start from January 15. The deliveries of Chetak, which comes at a starting price of Rs 1 lakh, will commence from February end, the company said.

The electric variant of the iconic Chetak will initially be available in Pune and Bengaluru, it said. "From January 15 onwards Chetak will be available in two cities and this will mark the commencement of a new era in two-wheeler mobility," Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director, Bajaj Auto said.

Bajaj Auto had unveiled Chetak last October. The company said the electric scooter will be available in two variants, Urbane and Premium. Additionally, a home-charging station will be included in the package.

With the aim of providing a seamless and convenient booking experience, customers can book the vehicle online on the Chetak website at an initial amount of Rs 2,000, it said. According to Bajaj Auto, Chetak needs minimal maintenance with a service interval of 12,000 kilometres or one year (whichever is earlier), and comes with an overall warranty of three years or 50,000 kilometres (whichever is earlier) inclusive of the Lithium-Ion battery.

The Chetak Urbane edition with Drum Brakes will be priced at Rs 1 lakh, while the Chetak Premium edition with disc brakes and luxury finish will be priced at Rs 1.15 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom prices and inclusive of applicable subsidies, and exclusive of insurance and road tax, the company said.

Speaking at the formal market launch event, Sharma said: "Our objective is to provide an attractive and viable option to commuters with different needs and expectations through the Chetak range. To achieve this, we have offered a highly advanced and elegant looking electric scooter at an affordable price".

