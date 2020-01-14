Aviation officials from Iran, Ukraine, Canada hold meeting over crash- Iran state media

Aviation officials from Iran, Ukraine, and Canada held a meeting in Tehran on Tuesday over the investigation of the crash of a Ukrainian airliner in Iran last week, Iranian state TV reported in an online post.

No additional details were given on what was discussed about the crash, which killed all 176 people aboard.

