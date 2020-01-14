IIT-Madras Entrepreneurship Cell to host E-Summit from Jan 17 Chennai, Jan 14 (PTI): Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT-M) will host the fifth edition of 'E-Summit-2020' here later this week, aimed at motivating potential entrepreneurs to start businesses. The E-Summit 2020, to be held between January 17 and 19, is a summation of four summits - The Innovator's Summit, The Start-Up Summit, Youth Summit and the Techno- Entrepreneurship Summit.

Each summit would serve different audiences like entrepreneurs and those planning to take up entrepreneurship. The E-Summit aims to help potential entrepreneurs learn more about entrepreneurship and pitch, refine and develop their ideas, a press release said.

"The E-Summit gets better each year. This year, our focus is to ensure that students with entrepreneurial inclinations take a giant step towards becoming entrepreneurs themselves in a few years of time", IIT Madras, Entrepreneurship Cell, Faculty Advisory, professor Ashwin Mahalingam said. The Entrepreneurship Cell of IIT Madras hosts E-Summit which attempts to encourage entrepreneurship among the student community, motivate entrepreneurs to start businesses.

An Entrepreneurship Insider 4.0 yearly magazine by E-Cell IIT Madras was also launched on Tuesday, the release said..

