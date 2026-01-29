Chennaiyin FC Bolsters Midfield with Mohammed Ali Bemammer Signing

Chennaiyin FC has made a significant addition to their squad by signing the seasoned defensive midfielder Mohammed Ali Bemammer. Renowned for his impressive career with over 300 senior appearances and a noteworthy stint in the Indian Super League, Bemammer brings a wealth of experience and leadership to the team.

The 36-year-old former Morocco international, who has earned 11 caps and scored twice for his country, is expected to provide stability and a strong presence in the heart of Chennaiyin's midfield. Known for his physical prowess and strategic game awareness, Bemammer's inclusion is seen as a strategic move for the club as they prepare for the upcoming season.

Bemammer's career is decorated with titles, including a CAF Confederation Cup and an African Nations Championship win. His previous tenure in India, marked by adaptability and a Durand Cup victory, adds to his rich football legacy. Head coach Clifford Miranda lauds Bemammer's skills, emphasizing his leadership qualities and his ability to enhance Chennaiyin's gameplay.

(With inputs from agencies.)