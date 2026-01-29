Left Menu

Chennaiyin FC Bolsters Midfield with Mohammed Ali Bemammer Signing

Chennaiyin FC secures experienced midfielder Mohammed Ali Bemammer to enhance their midfield. The 36-year-old, who has over 300 career appearances and a rich international pedigree, brings leadership and stability to the team. His signing is expected to fortify Chennaiyin's midfield ahead of the new season.

29-01-2026
Mohammed Ali Bemammer in action during a Jordan vs Morocco match (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Chennaiyin FC has made a significant addition to their squad by signing the seasoned defensive midfielder Mohammed Ali Bemammer. Renowned for his impressive career with over 300 senior appearances and a noteworthy stint in the Indian Super League, Bemammer brings a wealth of experience and leadership to the team.

The 36-year-old former Morocco international, who has earned 11 caps and scored twice for his country, is expected to provide stability and a strong presence in the heart of Chennaiyin's midfield. Known for his physical prowess and strategic game awareness, Bemammer's inclusion is seen as a strategic move for the club as they prepare for the upcoming season.

Bemammer's career is decorated with titles, including a CAF Confederation Cup and an African Nations Championship win. His previous tenure in India, marked by adaptability and a Durand Cup victory, adds to his rich football legacy. Head coach Clifford Miranda lauds Bemammer's skills, emphasizing his leadership qualities and his ability to enhance Chennaiyin's gameplay.

(With inputs from agencies.)

