Chennaiyin FC add defensive solidity with signing of centre-back Eduardo Kau

Chennaiyin FC have completed the signing of Brazilian defender Eduardo Kau, with the 27-year-old putting pen to paper on a contract until the end of the season, the Indian Super League ISL club said on Friday. Comfortable with the ball at his feet, he also possesses an impressive range of long passes, adding another dimension to Chennaiyins build-up play from the back.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 30-01-2026 16:56 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 16:56 IST
Chennaiyin FC have completed the signing of Brazilian defender Eduardo Kau, with the 27-year-old putting pen to paper on a contract until the end of the season, the Indian Super League (ISL) club said on Friday. Kau is the Marina Machans' latest new addition ahead of the upcoming campaign. A left-footed centre-back, Kau brings a strong physical presence to Chennaiyin's backline. Standing at 6'3'', the Brasilia-born defender is commanding in the air and robust in duels, while also being comfortable operating as a left-back when required. His all-round profile aligns with the demands of the modern game, combining defensive solidity with composure in possession. Kau is known for his ability to carry the ball out from the back, read the game effectively, and play line-breaking passes from defence. Comfortable with the ball at his feet, he also possesses an impressive range of long passes, adding another dimension to Chennaiyin's build-up play from the back. Head coach Clifford Miranda welcomed the defender, highlighting Kau's physicality and technical attributes as key additions to the squad. ''We are happy Eduardo has joined us. He is a player who's very comfortable and calm on the ball under pressure. He, along with Elsinho, will help us shore up our defence and start offensive play from the back. His leadership qualities will help the team in controlling the game,'' Miranda said. Hailing from Brasilia, Kau began his professional journey with Brazilian outfit Avaí, before crossing the Atlantic to feature in the Portuguese top division with B-SAD. His career has since seen him gain valuable international experience with spells across Moldova, Indonesia, Malta, and Thailand, competing in varied footballing environments and tactical systems.

