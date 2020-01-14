Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. flood risk model to be publicly available in boon for homebuyers

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 14-01-2020 17:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-01-2020 17:30 IST
U.S. flood risk model to be publicly available in boon for homebuyers

A climate research organization will offer access to a risk model that predicts the probability of flooding for homes across the United States, giving the public a look at the data institutional investors use to gauge risk.

First Street Foundation on Tuesday launched Flood Lab, a research partnership which provides eight universities with its model that maps previous instances of flooding as well as future risks. Using the dataset, Wharton, MIT and John Hopkins University among others will quantify the impacts of flooding on the U.S. economy. The move could put pressure on prices of homes, municipal bonds and mortgage-backed securities linked to real estate in risk-prone areas, according to Matthew Eby, executive director of research organization First Street Foundation, and other Flood Lab participants.

The data will be made available to the public in the first half of 2020 in an online database searchable by home address. About 62 million American homes have a moderate to severe risk of flooding, data analytics firm Verisk has estimated.

Major risk modeling firms like Risk Management Solutions, CoreLogic, AIR Worldwide and KatRisk are currently the sole purveyors of that information, which they sell to big insurers, mortgage lenders and investment firms. But the cost, which can run into seven figures a year, is prohibitive for universities, smaller financial firms and homeowners. "We tried to get some of the data from one of the providers and they quoted us an astronomical price," said Benjamin Keys, a real estate economics professor at Wharton.

First Street says its model rivals those at big private firms. While there have long been researchers modeling flood risk, the timeframe and geographic scope have been limited as the manpower and cost have been too great for any one university. First Street currently has around 70 researchers working on its model, more than some of the proprietary firms. Private risk modeling agencies will still have business: they offer other catastrophic risk data on a global scale and there is demand for multiple models. But a public option could lead to competitive pricing and a demand for transparency around methodologies.

The most lasting impact, however, is likely to be on homeowners. "Where does your average homeowner get that flood risk information and make an optimal decision?" asked Carolyn Kousky, executive director of the Wharton Risk Center.

"I think that's the place First Street will actually be disruptive."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ugandan Imam discovers his newlywed wife is a man when police undresses him after 2 weeks

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

After allegations, Maha orders probe into working of SARTHI

NMDC informs Steel Ministry about NMDC disinvestment rumours

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Finland tops the list in providing future-skills education for youth: WEFFI 2019

Policy making is a tough tak but implementation is tougher. This was acceped in a report by the Economist Intelligence Unit EIU, an independent body, released on Tuesday. The experts have categorically mentioned that the implementation of p...

UP govt identifies 37,000 refugees under CAA in Pilibhit, sends list to MHA

The refugees from Pakistan and Bangladesh settled in Uttar Pradeshs Pilibhit have expressed happiness over implementation of Citizenship Amendment Act CAA as the district administration on Tuesday said that it has sent a list of 37,000 refu...

Jharkhand: Extortion gang busted, 11 arrested

Latehar Police on Tuesday busted a gang of extortionists which was operating in Palamu and Chatra range in the state and arrested a total of 11 members of the gang. The gang allegedly used to extort money from businessmen and coal traders i...

Irish PM calls national election for Feb. 8

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said he would ask President Michael D. Higgins to dissolve parliament in order to hold a parliamentary election on February 8.I always said that the election should happen at the best time for the country. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020