Intertek launches sustainability programme for Indian firms

London-based quality assurance provider Intertek Group Plc on Tuesday launched an innovative programme that aims to provide sustainability solutions for Indian companies. The programme assumes importance in view of the effects of climate change becoming more apparent and requiring companies to balance rapid growth with a sustainable and socially responsible approach, it said.

In a statement, Intertek said the programme provides innovative solutions for Indian businesses with an end-to-end, independent, systemic sustainability programme from both an operational and corporate perspective. "Sustainability is the global movement of our time and we are passionate about supporting the needs of our clients in India and across the world to help them address their complex sustainability challenges of today, tomorrow and the day after tomorrow," Intertek CEO Andre Lacroix said.

In India, the company has been supporting the needs of its clients with operational sustainable solutions across industries including textile and footwear, electrical and electronics, FMCG, oil and gas, chemical, banking and IT. Intertek is a British multinational assurance, inspection, product testing and certification company. It has 21 labs and 15 offices in India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

