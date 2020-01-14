Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Citigroup profit beats as credit card, trading revenue jump

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 14-01-2020 18:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-01-2020 18:59 IST
UPDATE 1-Citigroup profit beats as credit card, trading revenue jump

Citigroup Inc beat analysts' estimates for fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday, boosted by growth in its credit card business and a jump in trading revenue.

North American branded cards, which account for a majority of consumer banking revenue, continued to be a bright spot for the bank, clocking double-digit revenue growth for the second straight quarter. Revenue grew 10% from a year earlier. Citi has been leveraging its robust card business to help grow deposits by pitching checking and savings accounts to card holders.

Trading revenue rose nearly 31% as markets steadied during the last three months of 2019. The gains were driven by a 49% surge in fixed-income trading that offset a 23% decline in equities trading, where weak performance in derivatives weighed on results. In the year-earlier quarter, the bank's equities trading business came under pressure from a spike in volatility, while a widening of the yield spreads weighed on the fixed-income business.

Citi also reached a key profitability target. The third-largest U.S. bank by assets hit a return on tangible common equity (ROTCE) of 12.1% for 2019, above the goal of 12% it promised investors for the year. ROTCE is a widely watched measure of how well a bank uses shareholder money to generate profits.

The lender's shares were up about 1% in premarket trade. Citi continued to add loans and deposits in the most recent quarter, reflecting continued growth in the economy.

Total end-of-period loans grew 2% and deposits jumped 6%, excluding foreign-exchange fluctuations. Credit costs jumped 15%. Net income applicable to common shareholders rose to $4.98 billion, or $2.15 per share, in the three months ended Dec. 31, from $4.31 billion, or $1.64 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding the impact of a tax benefit, the bank earned $1.90 per share. (http://citi.us/2tZ7XOu) Revenue, net of interest expense, rose about 7% to $18.38 billion.

Analysts had expected a profit of $1.84 per share and revenue of $17.86 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ugandan Imam discovers his newlywed wife is a man when police undresses him after 2 weeks

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

After allegations, Maha orders probe into working of SARTHI

NMDC informs Steel Ministry about NMDC disinvestment rumours

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

CM Narayanasamy requests Sitharaman for immediate release of GST compensation amount payable to Puducherry

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Tuesday met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and requested her to immediately release the GST compensation amount payable to the union territory.Earlier today, Narayanasamy met also Union...

Finland tops the list in providing future-skills education for youth: WEFFI 2019

Policy making is a tough tak but implementation is tougher. This was acceped in a report by the Economist Intelligence Unit EIU, an independent body, released on Tuesday. The experts have categorically mentioned that the implementation of p...

Mumbai ODI: Australia bowl out India for 255

Despite losing a key wicket in the initial overs and facing the tough bowling challenge by the Australian pacers, India managed to score a decent target of 255 runs in the ongoing first ODI here at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday. After bei...

UPDATE 1-Malaysia says no case against PM-in-waiting Anwar over sex assault allegations

Malaysias solicitor general on Tuesday ruled out charges against prime-minister-in-waiting Anwar Ibrahim over allegations that he sexually assaulted a former male aide, saying there was not enough evidence to proceed.The former aide accused...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020