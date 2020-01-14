Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over-regulated market jacking up 2-wheeler prices, says Bajaj

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 14-01-2020 20:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-01-2020 20:04 IST
Over-regulated market jacking up 2-wheeler prices, says Bajaj

Bajaj Auto managing director Rajiv Bajaj on Tuesday said that an "over-regulated" market has pushed up two-wheeler prices which would increase by around 30 per cent in a one-and-half-year period. Speaking at the launch of the electric version of the iconic Chetak scooter, Bajaj also pitched for lowering of GST rates.

The market is "over-regulated", which has led to an increase in the two-wheeler prices, Bajaj said. The hike in prices would be about 30 per cent in one-and-a-half years, he said while referring to the impact of the implementation of new emission norms. Automakers have stated that BS-VI models would carry a higher price tag compared to BS-IV vehicles.

Earlier, the Pune-based automaker announced the formal launch of its much-awaited Chetak electric scooter, at a starting price of Rs 1-lakh. It also announced the bookings, online and through select KTM stores, for the new vehicles from January 15 and deliveries from February-end.

Bajaj also said that while the government has announced GST on electric vehicles at 5 per cent, the vehicles with combustion engine continue to attract 28 per cent and it to be lowered to 18 per cent. He also said he was not expecting much in the forthcoming union budget which could address the current issues industry is facing. The electric variant of the iconic Chetak will initially be available in Pune and Bengaluru, it said.

"The return of the legendary Chetak now in a modern electric avatar is indeed a proud moment for all of us. From January 15 onwards Chetak will be available in two cities and this will mark the commencement of a new era in two-wheeler mobility," Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director, Bajaj Auto said. The automaker had unveiled Chetak last October.

The company said the electric scooter will be available in two variants, Urbane and Premium. While Urbane edition with drum brakes will be priced at Rs 1-lakh, the Premium edition with disc brakes and luxury finish will be priced at Rs 1.15 lakh, it said, adding, both prices are ex-showroom and inclusive of applicable subsidies, and exclusive of insurance and road tax, the company said.

To provide a seamless and convenient booking experience, customers can book the vehicle online on the Chetak website at an initial amount of Rs 2, 000, the company stated. According to Bajaj Auto, Chetak needs minimal maintenance with a service interval of 12,000 kilometres or one year (whichever is earlier) and comes with an overall warranty of 3 years or 50,000 kilometres (whichever is earlier) inclusive of the Lithium-Ion battery.

"Our objective is to provide an attractive and viable option to commuters with different needs and expectations through the Chetak range. To achieve this, we have offered a highly advanced and elegant looking electric scooter at an affordable price," Sharma added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ugandan Imam discovers his newlywed wife is a man when police undresses him after 2 weeks

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

After allegations, Maha orders probe into working of SARTHI

Sebi extends deadline to Apr 2022 to split CMD post

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Pb ministers seek action against Cong MP Bajwa for 'revolting' against CM, he remains defiant

Punjab ministers on Tuesday sought disciplinary action against Congress MP Partap Singh Bajwa for raising a banner of revolt against Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on public platforms. Reacting to the ministers demand, Bajwa said he will no...

RJD looking forward to contesting Delhi polls in alliance with

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday said his party was looking forward to contesting the upcoming Delhi assembly polls in alliance with the Congress, with which it has shared a long partnership in Bihar and on the national level. Yadav, w...

Shah flies kite on occasion of Makar Sankranti

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday flew a kite from a rooftop in Anand Nagar Road area here on the occasion of the Makar Sankranti festival. Shah was seen flying a kite from the rooftop of a building in Kanak Kala Society, accompanie...

AAP fields 3 MP candidates in Delhi Assembly Election, drops Ex PM's Gradnson

HIGHLIGHTAAP has dropped Adarsh Shastri and Commando Surendra Singh.Shoaib Iqbal, considered as strongman of old Delhi has been given ticket from Matia Mahal.Delhi is set to go to polls on Feb 8, votes will be counted on Feb 11. The ruling ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020