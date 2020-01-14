SpiceJet to start flight operations on Ahmedabad-Aurangabad route from Feb

SpiceJet on Tuesday said it is going to start flight operations between Ahmedabad and Aurangabad, and would begin a second daily flight on Mumbai-Mangalore route in the first half of February.

The flight on Ahmedabad-Aurangabad route, which would begin from February 10, would operate all days except Sundays.

"SpiceJet will service the routes using a mix of 90- eater Bombardier Q400 aircraft and 189-seater Boeing 737-800 aircraft," the airline said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

