Left Menu
Development News Edition

WRAPUP 2-U.S. consumer prices gain slightly; underlying inflation tame

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 14-01-2020 21:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-01-2020 21:51 IST
WRAPUP 2-U.S. consumer prices gain slightly; underlying inflation tame

U.S. consumer prices rose slightly in December even as households paid more for healthcare, and monthly underlying inflation slowed, supporting the Federal Reserve's desire to keep interest rates unchanged at least through this year.

The weak inflation report from the Labor Department on Tuesday came on the heels of data last week showing a moderation in job growth in December. Economists said these developments were flagging a sharp slowdown in domestic demand. Though the economy appears to have maintained a steady pace of growth in the fourth quarter, it was likely supported by falling imports. "This is giving rise to the fear that maybe economic demand is showing early signs of hitting a new soft patch for growth that will carry into the first quarter of 2020," said Chris Rupkey, chief economist at MUFG in New York. "The Federal Reserve is on the sidelines this year, but that could swiftly change if overall economic demand weakens and inflation shows little sign of returning to target."

The Labor Department said its consumer price index increased 0.2% last month after climbing 0.3% in November. The monthly increase in the CPI has been slowing since jumping 0.4% in October. In the 12 months through December, the CPI rose 2.3%. That was the largest increase since October 2018 and followed a 2.1% gain year-on-year in November. The CPI accelerated 2.3% in 2019, the largest rise since 2011, after increasing 1.9% in 2018. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the CPI would rise 0.3% in December and advance 2.3% on a year-on-year basis.

Excluding the volatile food and energy components, the CPI edged up 0.1% after climbing 0.2% in November. The so-called core CPI was up by an unrounded 0.1133% last month compared to 0.2298% in November. Underlying inflation in December was held back by declines in the costs of used cars and trucks, airline tickets and household furnishing and operations, which offset increases in the prices of healthcare, apparel, new motor vehicles, recreation and motor vehicle insurance.

In the 12 months through December, the core CPI increased 2.3%, the largest gain since October 2018, after rising 2.3% in November. For all of 2019, the core CPI gained 2.3% after increasing 2.2% in 2018. The dollar was little changed against a basket of currencies as investors awaited the signing on Wednesday of a preliminary trade deal between the United States and China, a first step toward diffusing an 18-month trade war. U.S. Treasury prices rose. Stocks on Wall Street were mixed.

HEALTHCARE COSTS RISE The Fed tracks the core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index for its 2.0% inflation target. The core PCE price index rose 1.6% on a year-on-year basis in November. It undershot its target in the first 11 months of 2019. PCE price data for December will be published later this month.

The U.S. central bank last month left interest rates steady and signaled monetary policy could remain on hold this year after it reduced borrowing costs three times in 2019. Minutes of the Fed's Dec. 10-11 meeting published early this month showed policymakers generally expected inflation would eventually hit the central bank's target as the economy continued to expand and resource utilization remained high.

There were, however, concerns among some officials "that global or technology-related factors were exerting downward pressure on inflation that could be difficult to overcome." Moderate inflation was underscored by the employment report last Friday, showing the increase in annual wage growth retreating below 3.0% in December, despite the unemployment rate holding at near a 50-year low of 3.5% and a broader measure of labor market slack dropping to a record 6.7%.

Weak inflation offered no boost to consumers' purchasing power, with average weekly earnings slipping 0.1% last month after edging up 0.1% in November. This could hurt consumer spending, which is already slowing. "It is hard for the average household to keep up the spending we have seen if their spending power is going nowhere," said Joel Naroff, chief economist at Naroff Economic Advisors in Holland, Pennsylvania.

In December, gasoline prices advanced 2.8% after rising 1.1% in November. Food prices gained 0.2% after edging up 0.1% in November. Food consumed at home ticked up 0.1%. Owners' equivalent rent of primary residence, which is what a homeowner would pay to rent or receive from renting a home, increased 0.2% for a third straight month.

Healthcare costs jumped 0.6% in December after rising 0.3% in the prior month. They were boosted by a 2.1% acceleration in prices for prescription medication. Consumers also paid more for hospital services and doctor visits. Healthcare costs surged 4.6% in 2019, the largest gain since 2007 and up compared to 2.0% in 2018.

"It may be too early to conclude this, but it is beginning to look like the current laissez-faire approach to health care is allowing providers to ramp up prices," said Naroff. Apparel prices increased 0.4% after nudging up 0.1% in November. New vehicle prices rebounded 0.1% after declining for five straight months. Prices for used motor vehicles and trucks dropped 0.8% last month after increasing 0.6% in November.

The cost of household furnishings and operations dropped 0.4% in December, the largest decrease since December 2014. Airline fares fell 1.6%, declining for a third straight month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ugandan Imam discovers his newlywed wife is a man when police undresses him after 2 weeks

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

Sebi extends deadline to Apr 2022 to split CMD post

After allegations, Maha orders probe into working of SARTHI

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. House committee threatens subpoena if Pompeo will not provide Iran information

The chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee threatened on Tuesday to subpoena Secretary of State Mike Pompeo if he does not provide information about Iran policy and President Donald Trumps ordering the strik...

Govt to unveil soon industrial policy to meet developmental aspirations of J&K people: LG

The government will soon unveil a robust industrial and investment policy to fulfil developmental aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, Lt Governor G C Murmu told a delegation of civil society members on Tuesday. Murmu also assure...

Newborn twins found near Pashan Lake in Pune

Newborn twins, a baby boy and a baby girl, were found abandoned near Pashan Lake here on Tuesday morning, the police said. Some joggers noticed the infants, hardly a day-old and wrapped in cloth, in the bushes near the lake after hearing t...

FACTBOX-Trump impeachment - what happens next?

The Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives is expected to vote on Wednesday to send formal impeachment charges against President Donald Trump to the Senate, where Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said he would help acquit his fello...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020