Sudan's airspace is open, sovereign council chief says

  • Khartoum
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 08:01 IST
  • Created: 15-01-2020 07:56 IST
Image Credit: ANI

Sudan's airspace is now open, the head of the country's sovereign council, Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, said in a speech early on Wednesday. He also vowed never to allow any coup to take place, and confirmed that all intelligence buildings were under the control of the army.

Sudan witnessed violence on Wednesday that was the biggest confrontation yet between its old guard and supporters of the new administration that helped topple former ruler Omar al-Bashir. In a protest over severance packages, the former employees of the National Intelligence and Security Service also shut two small oilfields in Darfur, a government source told Reuters. The fields had an output of around 5,000 barrels a day.

