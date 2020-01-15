Left Menu
Development News Edition

China stocks tick lower before Phase 1 trade deal

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 10:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 10:24 IST
China stocks tick lower before Phase 1 trade deal

Chinese shares fell on Wednesday after the U.S. Treasury Secretary said tariffs on Chinese goods will stay in place, even as the two countries prepared to sign a Phase 1 trade deal later in the day.

** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.7% at 3,086.32 points, while the blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.8%. ** CSI300's financial sector sub-index fell almost 1%, the consumer staples sector rose 0.3%, the real estate index lost 1.4% and the healthcare sub-index was up 0.2%. ** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong fell 0.7%, while the Hang Seng Index was down 0.9% at 28,638.95. ** The smaller Shenzhen index fell 0.6% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 0.4%. ** The United States will maintain tariffs on Chinese goods until the completion of a second phase of a U.S.-China trade agreement, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Tuesday. ** In the previous session, CSI300 touched near two-year highs after the U.S. Treasury withdrew its designation of China as a currency manipulator, in a major de-escalation of the 18-month long Sino-U.S. trade conflict. ** Trump is slated to sign the Phase 1 trade deal with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He at the White House on Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. (1630 GMT). ** Under the Phase 1 trade deal, China would also buy over $50 billion more in energy supplies and boost purchases of U.S. services by about $35 billion over the same period, the source, who was briefed on the deal, told Reuters late on Monday. ** Commodity traders and analysts are struggling to map out how China will reach the eye-popping amounts it is committing to buy from the United States without threatening trade ties with other suppliers, hurting its own domestic producers, and making substantial changes to import standards and quotas. ** Shares in China's car makers, rare earths-related firms and agricultural companies dropped on Tuesday. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.5%, while Japan's Nikkei index fell 0.5%. ** The largest percentage losses in the Shanghai index were Ningbo Shenglong Automotive Powertrain System Co Ltd , down almost 10%, followed by Liaoning Shidai Wanheng Co Ltd, losing 9.9% and ButOne Information Corporation XiAn, down by almost 9%. ** So far this month, the Shanghai stock index is up 1.2%. It was up 6.2% in December 2019. ** The Shanghai stock index is above its 50-day moving average and above its 200-day moving average.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

IoT Tech Expo Global 2020: Discover The Entire IoT Ecosystem and Innovations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. U.S. flood risk model to be publicly available in boon for homebuyersA climate research organization will offer access to a risk model that predicts the probability of flooding for home...

Protesters throw eggs, jostle outgoing Guatemalan president - witness

Protesters surrounded outgoing Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales late on Tuesday, throwing eggs at him and his vice president as they sought to take up new posts that would offer them immunity from prosecution, just hours after leaving off...

OKEx Adds Euro Trading Market for Its Token OKB

OKEx www.okex.com, the worlds largest spot and futures digital asset exchange by trading volume, announced the launch of OKBs first OKBEUR market on Bitlocus, a Europe-based cryptocurrency exchange startup. Traders can now trade OKB with E...

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Richard Madden to star in Amazon series 'Citadel'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is set to star opposite British actor Richard Madden in Amazon Studios upcoming thriller series Citadel. The studio plans to start a multi-series franchise with Citadel and local productions will be simultaneously made...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020