Aetna India Announces New Managing Director to Lead its Operations

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 14:01 IST
  • Created: 15-01-2020 13:53 IST
One of the leading preventative and primary care service providers in India has announced that Mr. Damian Delaney, an Australian national with 25+ years of international experience, has been appointed as the new Managing Director to lead its Indian operations. Damian will be based in Delhi and will oversee all aspects of the business which caters to 2.8 million members.

Damian is an effective and engaging business leader with significant commercial experience gained across multiple product groups (insurance/healthcare/banking), customer segments, distribution channels and corporate functions covering both; mature and emerging markets. He is passionate about developing high caliber teams capable of delivering quality customer experiences that leverage data and digital innovation. Prior to taking up this post, Damian was Managing Director for Aetna Korea based in Seoul, where he oversaw their Population Health Solutions (PHS) consulting business working in collaboration with local government, academia, and leading insurance groups. PHS involves the development and deployment of global best practices in healthcare data science, advanced analytics, risk/predictive modeling, Machine Learning/AI and associated behavioral change programs designed to optimize healthcare eco-systems, enhance portfolio sustainability and most importantly; improve health outcomes.

Dr. Sneh Khemka, President of Population Health, Aetna International, said, "Damian brings a powerfully diverse set of skills and a truly commercial mindset to our Indian health business and we are excited to have him lead the team through its next phase of development and success."

Damian previously worked with Now Health International, Prudential Corporation Asia, HSBC, and Citibank, holding roles of increasing responsibility nationally, regionally and globally. Damian holds a BA in Economics & Finance from the University of Western Sydney and an MBA from London Business School.

In addition, Health by Aetna is pleased to announce the internal promotion of Mr. Anuj Arora to VP, Sales & Distribution. Anuj is a strong sales leader with nearly two decades of business development experience, both in India and International markets. He joined health in early 2019 to lead the corporate business and will now apply his expertise to lead the entire India sales function. Before joining health, Anuj worked for over 13 years at Monster.com in various leadership roles in India, Philippines, and Hong Kong. Anuj started his career with Standard Chartered Bank and has a B.Com from Delhi University and an MBA in International Business from Amity Business School.

