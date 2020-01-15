Left Menu
Development News Edition

Euro zone yields fall as investors turn cautious on U.S.-China trade deal

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 14:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 14:07 IST
Euro zone yields fall as investors turn cautious on U.S.-China trade deal
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Eurozone bond yields fell from two-week highs on Wednesday after the U.S. Treasury Secretary said tariffs would remain in place following the signing of an initial U.S.-China trade deal, injecting some caution into markets. Analysts said that after the recent run higher for yields, the pause reflected position squaring as well as a caution about whether the trade deal would lead to a further reduction in tensions between the two countries.

Wednesday will be another big day for eurozone bond issuance, with Germany, Italy, and Belgium all coming to the market. Recent bond sales have seen huge demand from investors, with Spain boasting the largest ever order book for a eurozone bond sale on Tuesday. The 10-year German bond yield fell 3 basis points in early trade on Wednesday to -0.199%, still not too far off the more than six-month highs of -0.157% touched at the start of January.

"There seem to be some second thoughts about the phase one trade deal," said Christoph Rieger, an analyst with Commerzbank, referring to the initial U.S.-China agreement. Rieger said it may be a case of "buy the rumor sell the fact" given the rally in markets ahead of the deal's signing, but solid risk appetite meant that over the next few weeks German yields should hold above -0.2% and move higher.

Yields were also down across the region. The French 10-year yield weakened 3 basis points to 0.051%, while Belgian and Dutch yields were lower by a similar amount. Full-year 2019 German economic growth numbers will be published at 0900 GMT, with a forecast of 0.6% growth. Unicredit analysts said that it would mark the lowest growth rate since 2013.

"The major growth driver was probably domestic demand and especially private consumption expenditure. In contrast, net exports are likely to have weighed on headline growth. The forecast risks are tilted to the downside," they wrote. Eurozone industrial production data is due out at 1000 GMT.

Italy will sell a new 3-year benchmark, while Belgium has mandated banks for a new 10-year benchmark. Germany is tapping a 30-year bund for 1.5 billion euros. "The supply has really been taken down by strides across all sectors (of investors). Most of the order books are very well oversubscribed," Commerzbank's Rieger said.

Italian bond yields were mildly lower in early trade, with the 10-year at 1.38% and the 30-year at 2.46%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

IoT Tech Expo Global 2020: Discover The Entire IoT Ecosystem and Innovations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Art Institute declares 2-day shutdown after graffiti

Srishti Institute of Art, Design and Technology here has decided to remain shut for two days after a group of BJP workers wiped out graffiti on its outer walls claiming it as anti-Modi and allegedly warned them against any anti CAA agitatio...

China will emerge as America's strategic threat: Pentagon

China will emerge as Americas strategic threat in this era of great power competition, a top Pentagon official has said, underlining the need for ramping up the US presence in the Indo-Pacific region. Having the US Army in the region streng...

Naturally occurring protein mimics positive effects of exercise

A new study has found that Sestrin, a naturally occurring protein, can produce the positive effects of exercise even in the absence of any physical activity or training. The findings of this research from Michigan Medicine can pave the way ...

India needs to move aggressively in areas of cybersecurity, cyber hygiene: IT Secy

As connected systems and increasing use of smartphones raise risk of vulnerabilities, India with its proven prowess in software and services should now move aggressively in the area of cybersecurity, a senior IT Ministry official said on We...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020