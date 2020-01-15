German GDP grew 0.6% in 2019, weakest rate since 2013
The German economy grew by 0.6% in 2019, the weakest expansion rate since 2013 and a marked cooling from the previous year, a preliminary estimate from the Federal Statistics Office showed on Wednesday.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected growth in the gross domestic product (GDP) of 0.6% last year after an expansion rate of 1.5% in 2018.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- German