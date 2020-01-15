Left Menu
Development News Edition

NEI Expands Global Footprint, Acquires Kinex Bearings in Europe

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 14:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 14:38 IST
NEI Expands Global Footprint, Acquires Kinex Bearings in Europe

National Engineering Industries Ltd (NEI), part of the USD 2.4 billion diversified CK Birla Group, announced the acquisition of Kinex bearings through its wholly owned European subsidiary. Kinex Bearings is an international bearing manufacturer headquartered in Slovakia with an annual turnover of about 60Mn Euro. This transaction is in line with NEI's strategy to augment its product portfolio, expand its geographic footprint as well as serve its existing customers better and acquire new customers.

Speaking on this development, CK Birla, Chairman of the CK Birla Group, said, "This is a proud moment for us as the Group continues to expand its presence in the global market. The Kinex acquisition equips NEI to enhance its scale and further diversify its portfolio with a much stronger position to provide best in class products to both new and existing customers."

Rohit Saboo, President & CEO, National Engineering Industries Ltd, said, "This acquisition is a significant step forward in NEI's vision and global ambitions. We are excited to have the complementary product portfolio, skills and capabilities of Kinex and we firmly believe that we can leverage the synergies between both companies to chart an exciting path ahead for growth and engineering excellence. This deal positions NEI on the global map with an international manufacturing footprint and the advantages of a more efficient supply chain to serve our global customers."

About Kinex Bearings

Kinex has a rich history of more than 100 years in engineering and bearing production, supplying products to over 80 countries and employing approximately 1000 employees. The acquisition includes two production plants in Slovakia (Bytca and Kysucke Nove Mesto) with the capability to produce bearings for railways, industrial segments and textile industry. They also manufacture bearings for aerospace and water pump bearings for automotive sector. 

For more information, please visit: www.kinex.sk

About NEI (National Engineering Industries Ltd)

Founded in 1946, National Engineering Industries Ltd (NEI) is India's leading bearings manufacturer and exporter, renowned for excellence in quality and delivery. Headquartered in Jaipur, NEI is an integral part of the US$ 2.4 bn CK Birla Group. Having started with 30,000 bearings in 19 sizes in 1946, NEI has evolved to manufacture over 200 million bearings each year in more than 1450 sizes to serve a host of customers across India and 30 other countries across five continents. Leading customers from US, Germany, Brazil, Japan, Australia etc. have entrusted NEI with their critical product requirements. NEI also serves the Indian aftermarket through a countrywide network of 550 authorized stockists. With an employee strength of over 2,800 and four manufacturing plants in Jaipur, Newai (Rajasthan), Manesar (Haryana) and Savli (Gujarat), NEI is equipped with global manufacturing and process technology and one of the best R&D centres in the country.

For more information, please visit: www.nbcbearings.com

Media Contact:

Lokesh Dhamija
+91-141-2223221
lokesh.dhamija@nbcbearings.in

Shradha Chakravorty
+91-9999742671
Account Manager
shradha.chakravorty@genesis-bcw.com


Photo:https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1077134/Rohit_Saboo.jpg

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

IoT Tech Expo Global 2020: Discover The Entire IoT Ecosystem and Innovations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist killed in encounter in J-K's Doda

In a major development, the District Commander of the terror group Hizbul Mujahideen, Harun Hafaz was gunned down by security forces during an encounter in Kashmir.The terrorist was shot dead in Doda district in the afternoon today.More det...

Russia, UAE say OPEC+ meeting still on for March

Key OPEC Gulf member the United Arab Emirates and the groups ally Russia said on Wednesday they were still committed to meeting in March to decide on future production policies.Citing an unnamed source from The Organization of the Petroleum...

UPDATE 2-Ethiopia sets tentative August date for elections

Ethiopias upcoming national vote will probably be held on Aug. 16, the electoral board said on Wednesday, the first poll under Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed who has eased political restrictions and opened the economy since taking office in 2018...

Art Institute declares 2-day shutdown after graffiti

Srishti Institute of Art, Design and Technology here has decided to remain shut for two days after a group of BJP workers wiped out graffiti on its outer walls claiming it as anti-Modi and allegedly warned them against any anti CAA agitatio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020