Left Menu
Development News Edition

World Bank approves US$ 200m for earthquake housing reconstruction in Nepal

The second additional financing will scale up EHRP’s support to the Government’s HRP by financing the reconstruction of an additional 86,680 houses in the 32 districts affected by the 2015 earthquakes.

  • World Bank
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 15:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 15:16 IST
World Bank approves US$ 200m for earthquake housing reconstruction in Nepal
“It is our aim to ensure that no one is left behind as Nepal builds back better from the devastating earthquakes of 2015,” stated Idah Z. Pswarayi-Riddihough, World Bank Country Director for Nepal, Sri Lanka and the Maldives. Image Credit: Wikipedia

The World Bank has approved an additional credit of US$ 200 million to the Earthquake Housing Reconstruction Project (EHRP) in Nepal.

The EHRP and the second additional financing contribute to the Government of Nepal's umbrella Housing Reconstruction Program (HRP) which aims to rebuild earthquake-resistant core housing units by providing housing grants to eligible beneficiaries who have enrolled in the program. The second additional financing will scale up EHRP's support to the Government's HRP by financing the reconstruction of an additional 86,680 houses in the 32 districts affected by the 2015 earthquakes. The impact of the earthquakes is estimated at 35 percent of Nepal's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) with recovery needs of about US$ 7 billion.

"It is our aim to ensure that no one is left behind as Nepal builds back better from the devastating earthquakes of 2015," stated Idah Z. Pswarayi-Riddihough, World Bank Country Director for Nepal, Sri Lanka and the Maldives. "We support the Government of Nepal's efforts in reconstruction to help Nepalis rebuild not just homes but also lives."

The EHRP, approved in June 2015 supported the resilient reconstruction of approximately 55,000 houses in the districts most affected by the earthquakes while an additional IDA credit of US$ 300 million was approved in December 2017 to scale up the EHRP and help bridge the financing gap in the HRP by supporting 96,000 additional households under the project.

The EHRP adopts an owner-driven housing reconstruction approach that promotes earthquake-resistant building techniques and materials and aims at improving long-term resilience through a culture of safer and sustainable housing and settlements.

Under the project, eligible beneficiaries receive grants of NPR 300,000 (approximately US$ 2,730) each for the reconstruction of houses in compliance with approved reconstruction guidelines in three tranches. As of January 2020, out of 685,193 beneficiaries enrolled under the government's HRP in 14 most affected districts, 99 percent received the first tranche, 81 percent received the second tranche, and 70 percent received the third tranche of the housing grant.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

IoT Tech Expo Global 2020: Discover The Entire IoT Ecosystem and Innovations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-'I gained five kilos' - Hazard admits to holiday excesses

Real Madrid forward Eden Hazard has admitted to letting himself go while on holiday and piling on the pounds after signing for the Spanish giants in the close season last year. The Belgium international, who after years of flirtation finall...

Tata Altroz gets 5-star adult safety rating in Global NCAP test

Tata Motors on Wednesday said its upcoming premium hatchback Altroz has received the highest 5-star adult safety rating by Global NCAP, an internationally renowned safety accreditation body. Altroz has become the second passenger vehicle br...

EXCLUSIVE-India plans new law to protect foreign investment - sources

India is planning a new law to safeguard foreign investment by speeding up dispute resolution, aiming to attract more capital from overseas to boost stuttering domestic growth, two officials with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters....

Texas to execute man convicted of shooting estranged wife to death in 2005

A 64-year-old man is scheduled to be put to death in Texas on Wednesday, 15 years after authorities say he fatally shot his estranged wife who told her friends she did not expect to get out of the abusive marriage alive.John Gardner is set ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020