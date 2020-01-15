Left Menu
Development News Edition

Economy has to be built on principles: Book

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 16:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 16:05 IST
Economy has to be built on principles: Book

Playing ducks and drakes with canons of finance is a short-term game which will rebound with adverse consequences like bank failures, industry stagnations and resultant individual privations, warns a new book. It also says that economy has to be built on principles and its ethics have to be adhered to honestly and sincerely.

"Below value collaterals, doctored appraisals of project costs, loan dispersals against diving goodwills, etc., mercurial fiscal regimes, notional disinvestment policies, all will come home to roost someday," writes Raj Liberhan, who was the director of India Habitat Centre (IHC) here and served in the government of India’s financial services for 30 years. His book "Urban Ethos and Pathos", brought out by Har-Anand Publications, looks at the country’s social, political and governance challenges and their possible resolutions.

He says that inflated taxation demands locked in contention for long years, corporate dispute resolutions taking endless time are all converging to make our economic slowdown worse than ever before. "The ecosystem of governance is sending out signals of alarm. In fact, it is the bells tolling in continuous peals that the economy needs immediate rescue acts. There is a whole chorus of voices out there advocating reforms of one kind or another," he writes.

Liberhan says that there may be a whole gamut of suggestions pouring in on a daily basis like tax concessions for one sector, lowering of GST for another, subsidies for yet another sector or easing liquidity for everyone but coherence of policy initiatives is the need of the hour. "This coherence has to be underwritten by the integrity of the process, irrespective of the results that show up. Our collective efforts to manage results of the economy to merely show great spectacles will not endure beyond the temporary. Sustainability, however, needs ethical purpose and ethical means. That is real progress," he says.

The author seems to be frustrated by the use and often abuse of public spaces by fellow citizens, and why people are not more civil and conscious of the fact that one's right to swing arms ends where the other fellows' nose begins. The book, launched recently, is a product of Liberhan's interface with people, conversations and happenings in and around his world; many of them being his opinions, some perspectives and some even his yearnings for his surroundings to be better.

He is of the view that mounting non-performing assets, cost overruns and delays in completing projects, misuse of legal recourse to defeat contractual obligations between Indian and foreign corporate and policy misadventures have all hurt growth. He also stresses that governments must learn to tell the truth and not hype the lies.

"Most times, we are handed out lofty slogans by our leaders and for governance, we get deaf ears or inept management pleading scarce resources for non-delivery of public services," he says. According to Liberhan, the history of our times is witness to a growing disenchantment, somewhat with the past, and more pointedly, the present.

"The counterpoints seem to have taken over all discourse, whether in politics, economics, or sociology. To conform to a code, be it of decency or ethics or one that is imposed by the institutional allegiance of the time, is to be a wimp or without belief," he says. "To demonstrate a servile willingness to cheer those in power has always been the courtier’s way. And don't we all covet the courtier's role, although we revile and disown it in public pronouncements," he adds.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

IoT Tech Expo Global 2020: Discover The Entire IoT Ecosystem and Innovations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Lopez doubles up to oust Auckland top seed Fognini

Auckland, Jan 15 AFP Feliciano Lopez, playing his second match of the day, knocked top seed and world number 12 Fabio Fognini out of the ATP Auckland Classic on Wednesday to advance to the quarter-finals. Third-seed Karen Khachanov was also...

Unnao rape case: Kuldeep Sengar moves Delhi HC challenging conviction, life term

Expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar Wednesday moved the Delhi High Court challenging his conviction and life term for raping a minor girl in Unnao in 2017. Sengar challenged the December 20 verdict of a trial court here which had sentence...

India constructs new buildings for five schools in Lanka's Northern Province

As Sri Lankan Tamils celebrate the Thai Pongal festival, India on Wednesday handed over new buildings for five schools it constructed in Northern Province under the people-oriented development cooperation with the Sri Lankan government. A s...

China: Possible that new virus could spread between humans

Beijing, Jan 15 AP The possibility that a new virus in central China could spread between humans cannot be ruled out, though the risk of transmission at the moment appears to be low, Chinese officials said Wednesday. Forty-one people in the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020