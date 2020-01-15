Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mindtree shares close over 2 pc higher after Q3 earnings

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 16:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 16:39 IST
Mindtree shares close over 2 pc higher after Q3 earnings

IT firm Mindtree shares on Wednesday jumped over 2 per cent after the company reported a 3 per cent rise in consolidated net profit for the December 2019 quarter. The scrip gained 2.26 per cent to close at Rs 883.30 on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 4.41 per cent to Rs 901.90.

On the NSE, it climbed 2.37 per cent to close at Rs 884.90. In terms of the traded volume, 3 lakh shares of the company were traded on the BSE and over 87 lakh shares on the NSE during the day.

Mindtree on Tuesday reported a 3 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 197 crore for the December 2019 quarter. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 191.2 crore in the same period last year, Mindtree said in a regulatory filing.

The Bengaluru-based company saw its revenue grew about 10 per cent to Rs 1,965.3 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 1,787.2 crore in the year-ago period, it added. In dollar terms, net profit rose 3.1 per cent to USD 27.7 million, while revenue increased 9.4 per cent to USD 275.2 million in the said quarter over the year-ago period.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

IoT Tech Expo Global 2020: Discover The Entire IoT Ecosystem and Innovations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Goldman Sachs profit falls on investment banking weakness, higher costs

Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported a 26 drop in quarterly profit on Wednesday, hurt by weakness in its investment banking business and higher operating costs. The banks net earnings applicable to common shareholders fell to 1.72 billion in th...

Group of union ministers to visit J-K later this month to aware people about positive impact of abrogation of Article 370: Govt sources.

Group of union ministers to visit J-K later this month to aware people about positive impact of abrogation of Article 370 Govt sources....

ANALYSIS-More protests, more crackdowns? Climate activism faces 'crunch year'

As Londons police try to manage a rise in non-violent street protests aimed at spurring action to tackle climate change, they face a quandary, human rights experts said.With violent protests, if someone tries to punch you as an officer, yo...

Central Adoption Resource Authority celebrates 5th Annual Day

Central Adoption Resource Authority CARA celebrated its 5th Annual Day in New Delhi today. The function was attended by Secretary WCD, Rabindra Panwar, along with other senior officials of the Ministry, its associated StatutoryAutonomous Bo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020