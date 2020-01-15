Left Menu
Development News Edition

HMSI launches BS-VI compliant Activa 6G

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 17:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 17:19 IST
HMSI launches BS-VI compliant Activa 6G

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter on Wednesday launched its all new Activa 6G with BS-VI engine at a starting price of Rs 63,912 (ex-showroom New Delhi). The new scooter will be delivered to customers by the end of January and early February, Honda Motorcycle Scooter India Ltd (HMSI) Senior Vice President for Sales and Marketing Yadvinder Singh Guleria said at the launch here.

With the new Activa 6G, the Japanese two-wheeler maker has introduced a host of new features offering latest technology. Activa 125 scooter was the first BS-VI compliant model launched by HMSI in September last year, almost seven months ahead of the implementation of the new emission norms from April 1.

"Today we are proud to launch the game changing BS-VI Activa 6G which will be available across our dealerships by the end of January & early February," Guleria said. A performance accelerator to the HET (Honda Eco Technology) engine, Enhanced Smart Power (eSP) technology, which optimises energy output by maximising efficient combustion and minimising friction with a silent start, and a smooth eco-friendly engine are some of the features of the new scooter.

"Much ahead of the regulation, Honda was the first manufacturer in India to start selling mass segment BS-VI two-wheeler Activa 125 followed by SP 125," HMSI President and Chief Executive Officer Minoru Kato said. He said the company has already dispatched over 75,000 units of these two BS-VI models across India.

"Today, as we launch the all new BS-VI Activa 6G, I am confident, it will unleash another quiet revolution and further strengthen our business expansion in India," Kato added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

IoT Tech Expo Global 2020: Discover The Entire IoT Ecosystem and Innovations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Dissolve assembly, seek fresh mandate if you intend to shift

Dissolve assembly, seek fresh mandate if you intend to shift capital Chandrababu Naidu to CM Amaravati, Jan 15 PTI Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday challenged Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to dissolv...

Delegation of ministers going to J-K following an initiative of Home Minister Amit Shah: Govt sources.

Delegation of ministers going to J-K following an initiative of Home Minister Amit Shah Govt sources....

Germany sets out broad aims for Berlin Libya conference

Berlin hopes to get all international players to use their influence to push for progress on Libya peace talks, a German Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Wednesday, setting out modest ambitions for a Berlin peace conference this weekend. ...

UPDATE 2-Putin proposes vote on constitutional shake-up that could extend his rule

President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday proposed a nationwide vote on sweeping constitutional changes that would shift power from the presidency to parliament and the prime minister, a move that could allow him to extend his rule after leavin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020