Africa’s wealthiest man Aliko Dangote expresses desire to buy Arsenal in 2021

The 62-year-old businessman, Aliko Dangote was named as the Forbes Africa Person of the Year 2014. Image Credit: Facebook / Dangote Industries

Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote has revealed his plan to purchase Premier League Club Arsenal in the next year.

The Nigerian businessman, investor and owner of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote recently said that he has in his mind to buy Arsenal in 2021 after the completion of his other multi-billion dollar projects. "It is a team that, yes, I would like to buy someday, but what I keep saying is we have USD 20 billion worth of projects and that's what I really want to concentrate on," Aliko Dangote said on the David Rubenstein Show.

"I'm not buying Arsenal right now, I'm buying Arsenal when I finish all these projects because I'm trying to take the company to the next level," the Nigerian billionaire said.

The American businessman, Stan Kroenke (Enos Stanley Kroenke) is the owner of Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, which is the holding company of English Premier League football club Arsenal. If Aliko Dangote wants to purchase Arsenal, he requires to convince its owner Stan Kroenke.

The 62-year-old businessman, Aliko Dangote was named as the Forbes Africa Person of the Year 2014. As of January 2020, he had an estimated net worth of about USD 10 billion.

