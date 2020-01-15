GE T&D India appoints Pitamber Shivnani as CEO

GE Group company GE T&D India on Wednesday said it has appointed Pitamber Shivnani as CEO and president of the company's grid business in South Asia with immediate effect. He replaced Sunil Wadhwa, who left the company to pursue opportunities outside GE, the firm said in a statement.

"GE T&D India announces appointment of Pitamber Shivnani as Chief Executive Officer & President, GE grid solutions South Asia, effective today. As part of the GE leadership team in South Asia, he will be responsible for spearheading and managing GE's grid solutions markets for India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan and Myanmar," it said. The company further said Shivnani comes with experience of over 30 years in the transmission and distribution sector in India. He joins GE T&D India from ABB where he was president of ABB India's Power Grid Division.

He is an alumnus of Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee and attended the Senior Leadership Development Program at the International Institute of Management Development (IMD) in Switzerland and Harvard School of Business, USA. Vishal Wanchoo, President and CEO – GE South Asia said: "His deep knowledge and rich experience of the sector will help the company to chart the next phase of our company’s growth in the region. I would like to congratulate him and wish him the best at the onset of this new endeavour".

On his appointment Shivnani said, he takes it as an opportunity and looks forward to lead the GE T&D business in South Asia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

