Development News Edition

Google acquires AppSheet

  New Delhi
Google has acquired AppSheet, a no-code application development platform, for an undisclosed amount. With this acquisition, customers will be able to develop richer applications at scale that leverage not only Google Sheets and Forms which are already popular with customers, but other top Google technologies like Android, Maps and Google Analytics, Google said in a blogpost.

"This acquisition helps enterprises empower millions of citizen developers to more easily create and extend applications without the need for professional coding skills," it added. AppSheet complements Google Cloud's strategy to re-imagine the application development space with a platform that helps enterprises innovate with no-code development, workflow automation, application integration and API management as they modernise their business processes in the cloud, it said.

AppSheet's ability to power a range of applications, combined with Google Cloud's deep expertise in key verticals, will further enable digital transformation across industries like financial services, manufacturing, retail, healthcare, communication, and media and entertainment, the blog noted. AppSheet CEO Praveen Seshadri, in a separate blog, said the company's team is joining Google Cloud and will continue to run the service.

"We can now deliver a better platform for our customers and reach and empower many more users," he added.

