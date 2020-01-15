Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jewellery sector seeks reduction in gold customs duty to 6 pc

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 21:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 21:36 IST
Jewellery sector seeks reduction in gold customs duty to 6 pc

Ahead of the Budget, gems and jewellery industry has sought reduction in import duty on gold to 6 per cent and on cut and polished diamonds to 2.5 per cent to revive the sector. "The high duty of 12.5 per cent on gold coupled with the goods and services tax has made buying jewellery very costly, affecting consumer demand. After the Budget last year, we have met the finance minister several times and we are positive that the government will look into the industry plight and reduce the customs duty to 6 per cent," All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) Chairman Anantha Padmanaban told PTI here.

Saying that liquidity is a major area of concern, he said, the government should take steps to ensure that banks lend to jewellers. "Banks are staying away from lending to jewellers due to recent incidents of fraud and bankruptcy in the sector. This is affecting manufacturing and many units (are) closing down and (resulting in) lay offs," he added.

The GJC, in a presentation, urged the government to waive off bank commission on use of credit card or reduce it to 0.20 per cent from 1-1.5 per cent, thus ensuring a boost to 'Digital India' and gems and jewellery industry. It also sought relief from Capital Gain Tax, which is keeping customers away from buying jewellery.

"We urge the government that in case jewellery sold is reinvested in new jewellery, exemption from Capital Gain as per Section 54F of the Income Tax Act 1961 should be extended to the gems and jewellery industry. This will help the industry to move towards organised and compliant business practices," Padmanaban added. World Gold Council Managing Director, India, Somasundaram PR said that last year's import duty hike on gold from 10 per cent to 12.5 per cent needs to be reversed.

"Increase in taxes has impeded efforts to make gold an asset class particularly at a time when gold prices have risen globally. The thriving grey market has diluted efforts to reduce cash transactions and penalises organised and compliant players," he added. The employment potential of the vast, predominantly-handcrafted jewellery industry needs to be augmented through a long term gold policy intervention.

"The gold industry should be encouraged to operate transparently and come out of the shadows of a parallel economy, with appropriate infrastructure and standards, underpinned by robust gold spot exchange, bullion banking, innovation and responsible business practices," he added. The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) sought reduction in import duty on cut and polished diamonds to 2.5 per cent from 7.5 per cent and amendment in taxation provisions to allow sale of rough diamonds in Special Notified Zone in Mumbai.

The exporter's body, in its presentation to the government, also urged for introduction of job work policy for gems and jewellery sector.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

I was not hiding, covered my face to protect myself from cold, says JNU violence suspect

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Trump antagonist Avenatti's extortion trial in New York may be delayed after arrest

Michael Avenattis criminal trial for trying to extort Nike Inc may be delayed following the celebrity lawyers unexpected arrest late on Tuesday in California for allegedly violating his bail conditions in a separate criminal case. Avenatti ...

Bombay HC appoints 3-member committee to expeditiously recover dues payable by HDIL to PMC Bank

Bombay High Court on Wednesday appointed a three-member committee headed by retired Judge S Radhakrishnan to expeditiously recover dues payable by Housing Development Infrastructure Limited HDIL to crisis-hit PMC Bank by valuation and sale ...

UPDATE 4-Too early to say Libya ceasefire has collapsed - Turkish defence minister

Turkey said on Wednesday it was too early to say whether a ceasefire in Libya had collapsed after Khalifa Haftar, commander of eastern Libyan forces, failed to sign a binding truce accord at talks this week. Russo-Turkish talks in Moscow ha...

Over 4 lakh posters, banners removed by civic bodies: Delhi CEO

Over four lakh posters and banners have been removed by the civic bodies in compliance with the model code of conduct enforced in the national capital since January 6, officials said on Wednesday. Till January 14, a total of 66 entries, inc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020