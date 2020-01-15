Windhoek East remains at forefront of driving self-employment

Khomas regional council's Windhoek East constituency office has once again demonstrated that it remains at the forefront of driving self-employment in its community when owners of income-generating projects recently received equipment or materials worth N$150 000 as part of efforts in fulfillment of government promise of assistance to the citizens in accordance with the policy of job creation strategies in all the constituencies.

The beneficiaries received equipment such as an electric generator, chest freezer, steel ladder, welding machine, safety construction helmet, gazebo, tents, braai cookware set, plastic cooler boxes, chairs with tables and many other items that aim at poverty-alleviation or employment creation in the constituency.

The projects that received equipment include catering, plumbing, tourism, bread bakery, butchery, construction and hospitality that create self-employment and at the same time give employment to others within the constituency.

The beneficiaries all agreed that the provision of materials or equipment to support small upcoming entrepreneurs, women, men, and youth will always be a contribution in achieving a secured livelihood and empowerment of communities or an effort to find solution for those individuals who cannot qualify to get loans at financial institutions for small projects or businesses.

Most of the beneficiaries were grateful and acknowledged the value of the council and constituency office's assistance and support to the growth of income-generating projects in the communities of the region.

Presenting the items to the beneficiaries, the councilor of Windhoek East constituency, Joyce Namuhuja, said that the auspicious occasion of yet another handover of equipment to various owners of income-generating projects is the eighth time since the inception of the programme in the constituency, contributing to reduction of poverty, hunger, and unemployment in the society.

She was also quick to point out that a large section of the country's most disadvantaged populations is engaged in small scale businesses and the government fully recognizes the vital role that small businesses or projects can play in the country's social and economic development which can improve the living conditions of people at all levels. In similar vein, the councilor added that the Income Generating Activities Grants (IGA) in the form of materials are given to community economically viable project owners in order to uplift their existing small business activities in becoming big, sustainable and competitive Namibian companies that make progress or working towards creating industry and employment in the constituency. The councilor reiterated the call to the beneficiaries to place full hard-working attributes and be productive to achieve the expected goals of poverty-alleviation or job creation that are socially beneficial and economically viable in the constituency.

(With Inputs from APO)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.