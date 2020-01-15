Left Menu
Development News Edition

Irish farmers fire election warning shot with Dublin tractor protest

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Dublin
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 22:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 22:08 IST
Irish farmers fire election warning shot with Dublin tractor protest
Representative Picture.

Irish farmers paralyzed parts of central Dublin for the second time in as many months by parking over 100 tractors in the streets on Wednesday in a protest against the government on the first day of its re-election campaign.

Prime Minister Leo Varadkar launched his party's campaign for the Feb. 8 vote - which he called on Tuesday - near the border with Northern Ireland to focus on his key role in Britain's divorce deal with the European Union. But in Dublin farmers arrived on tractors from all over Ireland to protest over low beef prices and government climate-change initiatives they say unfairly target their livelihoods.

Varadkar acknowledged on Tuesday that more had to be done for people to feel the strength of the booming economy in their pockets and his re-election could hinge on the attitudes of those whom opposition parties say feel left behind. "(Varadkar's Fine Gael party) will suffer in rural Ireland," said protester Ollie Gargan, 43, who runs a farm with 30 suckler cattle in the northern county of Cavan. He voted for Fine Gael in the 2016 election but ruled out doing so again.

"They are just throwing crumbs from the top table. There's no future for young farmers," Gargan said. Farmers staged a similar protest in cordoned-off areas of Dublin in November when, rather than leave at the allotted time, many slept in their vehicles overnight and refused to leave until Agriculture Minister Michael Creed met them.

Creed said on Wednesday the government could not intervene on beef prices but had secured an extra 120 million euros ($133.88 million) of income support for farmers this year in what he acknowledged was a difficult year for the industry. At the wheel in tractors covered in placards with slogans such as "Stop Farmer Exploitation" and "Help Save Rural Ireland", angry farmers said that was not enough.

"There's been no effort. Zilch," said John Denash, a 50-year-old beef farmer from the western county of Roscommon. The woes farmers face, including potential losses from increased barriers to trade with post-Brexit Britain, may become a battleground in rural districts just as high rents and housing shortage is set to dominate the campaign in urban areas.

Fine Gael and the main opposition Fianna Fail are closely matched in opinion polls, some distance ahead of their other rivals, increasingly the likelihood that one of the two centre-right parties will head the next government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

I was not hiding, covered my face to protect myself from cold, says JNU violence suspect

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

President, PM attend 'At Home' reception at Gen Naravane's residence on Army Day

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday attended the At Home Reception at Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravanes residence on the oc...

UPDATE 2-Trump antagonist Avenatti's extortion trial in New York may be delayed after arrest

Michael Avenattis criminal trial for trying to extort Nike Inc may be delayed following the celebrity lawyers unexpected arrest late on Tuesday in California for allegedly violating his bail conditions in a separate criminal case. Avenatti ...

Bombay HC appoints 3-member committee to expeditiously recover dues payable by HDIL to PMC Bank

Bombay High Court on Wednesday appointed a three-member committee headed by retired Judge S Radhakrishnan to expeditiously recover dues payable by Housing Development Infrastructure Limited HDIL to crisis-hit PMC Bank by valuation and sale ...

UPDATE 4-Too early to say Libya ceasefire has collapsed - Turkish defence minister

Turkey said on Wednesday it was too early to say whether a ceasefire in Libya had collapsed after Khalifa Haftar, commander of eastern Libyan forces, failed to sign a binding truce accord at talks this week. Russo-Turkish talks in Moscow ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020