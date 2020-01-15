Left Menu
'Orange Money' e-wallet service launched in Jordan

The company said at the event that the service operated by Petra Mobile Payment Services Company has completed all official requirements stipulated in the Jordanian legislature.  

The e-wallet service will enable users to conduct financial processes anywhere and at any time, with ease, Marigny added. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Orange (Orange.jo) Jordan officially launched its mobile e-wallet service, Orange Money, during a press conference that was held on Wednesday, Jan 15, 2020.

The event, which was attended by governmental officials alongside the company's management and strategic partners, celebrated the launch of the financial solution, which recently acquired the epayment license from the Central Bank.

Thierry Marigny, Orange Jordan's CEO, said that the company finished registering Orange Money service last year to achieve the goals of Orange Group's strategy for its subsidiaries in the Middle East and Africa which focus on many disciplines including automating, securing and easy payment services. He also noted that the group's keenness to develop a mobile e-payment solution has enhanced Orange Jordan's role as a leading local provider of premium technologies that enhances customers' lives by saving them time and effort.

The e-wallet service will enable users to conduct financial processes anywhere and at any time, with ease, Marigny added. He noted that developing this solution will contribute to the development of the digital sector, financial inclusion, all economic sectors, and the national economy as a whole.

Raslan Deiranieh, Orange Money's Chairman, said that the company signed an agreement with Gate to Pay Company which has developed the e-wallet's software and an anti-money laundering system, issuing pre-paid VISA cards. Orange Money also signed an agreement with the Housing Bank for Trade and Finance, by which the bank will settle the Orange Money's Services and will enable users to withdraw and deposit cash directly from the bank's ATMs, he added.

Deiranieh stressed that the company seeks to offer a comprehensive set of services not only for Orange Jordan's customers but also for users of any telecom services inside Jordan via the e-wallet which enables the users to pay bills, transfer money, shop online, and recharge mobile prepaid credit.

Orange Jordan is actively contributing to the economic development in the Kingdom, Orange Money's Chairman said, adding that developing the e-wallet service contributes to achieving the goals of the Central Bank's Financial Inclusion strategy which requires collaboration between all concerned parties.

"Orange Money is a modern solution that eases life by providing high-quality financial services to meet the different needs of users in the local market," Deiranieh said, noting that Orange Group has succeeded in enhancing financial inclusion in 17 countries by developing financial solutions that serve 45 million customers.

Hiba Al Shareef, Orange Money's General Manager spoke at the event about Orange Jordan's efforts to expand to e-payment services and how Jordan has surpassed other countries in the region in developing payment solutions.

Al Shareef noted that Orange Money's e-wallets will enable users to fulfill their financial commitments via a wide range of digital solutions easily and securely, impacting all economic sectors and the society as well.

(With Inputs from APO)

