Left Menu
Development News Edition

HMSI doesn't expect revival in auto sector in near term

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 22:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 22:24 IST
HMSI doesn't expect revival in auto sector in near term

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India on Wednesday said it does not see any revival in the automobile sector in the near term. The automobile sector recorded its worst-ever sales decline in two decades in 2019.

Speaking after the launch of company's third BS-VI compliant product, the 110-cc Activa 6G scooter, Hero Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) Senior Vice President for Sales and Marketing Y S Guleria said he was not very hopeful of the government giving any concession to the industry on GST rates. "If it happens, definitely it will help from customer point of view," he added.

"In near future we do not see any positive revival coming in the market, and after sometime in the long term...But for next two quarters, we are not that upbeat because there is a transition which is going to happen from April 1," Guleria said referring to the BS-VI emission norms becoming mandatory. There will be some time lag and that will also shift the demand, he said, adding Honda is also trying to make it more affordable to upgrade to basic technology through attractive finance scheme.

"So how it will be finally evaluated by the customer (BS-VI transition), what kind of...whether it is good enough to motivate them to take the next action, that only time will tell...," he said. Guleria said it is difficult to specify in which month or quarter the revival will happen.

"It is going to happen, it's not that we will continue to see that negative growth," he added. "From an industry point of view, because the price points are changing anywhere in double digits, in terms of percentage from existing price point, this will definitely have some impact. It is also happening when the overall sentiments of the market are also low," he said on pricing post implementation of BS-VI norms.

With the Activa 6G, the Japanese two-wheeler maker has introduced a host of new features offering latest technology. The new scooter, priced at Rs 63,912 (ex-showroom New Delhi), will be delivered to customers by the end of January and early February.

Activa 125 scooter was the first BS-VI compliant model launched by HMSI in September last year, almost seven months ahead of the implementation of the new emission norms. "Today we are proud to launch the game changing BS-VI Activa 6G which will be available across our dealerships by the end of January & early February," Guleria said.

A performance accelerator to the HET (Honda Eco Technology) engine, Enhanced Smart Power (eSP) technology, which optimises energy output by maximising efficient combustion and minimising friction with a silent start, and a smooth eco-friendly engine are some of the features of the new scooter. "Much ahead of the regulation, Honda was the first manufacturer in India to start selling mass segment BS-VI two-wheeler Activa 125 followed by SP 125," HMSI President and Chief Executive Officer Minoru Kato said.

He said the company has already dispatched over 75,000 units of these two BS-VI models across India. "Today, as we launch the all new BS-VI Activa 6G, I am confident, it will unleash another quiet revolution and further strengthen our business expansion in India," Kato added.

HMSI is also carrying out a study on electric mobility plans and it is expected to be finalised in a year, he said. Guleria said the company will upgrade only four to five models from its existing line up to BS-VI compliant model post implementation of new emission norms.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

I was not hiding, covered my face to protect myself from cold, says JNU violence suspect

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Rugby-Sexton new Ireland captain as Farrell era begins

Ireland flyhalf Johnny Sexton was chosen as the teams new captain on Wednesday as coach Andy Farrell named his first squad since taking over from Joe Schmidt after last years disappointing World Cup. Sexton, a former world rugby player of t...

Gaurav Chandel death case: Missing SUV found in Ghaziabad

Nine days after the death of Greater Noida West resident Gaurav Chandel, police on Wednesday recovered his SUV, which had gone missing on January 6 from Ghaziabad, officials said. The Kia Seltos was recovered from Masoori area of Ghaziabad ...

Kolkata police speaks in different voices about case against

Suspense prevailed on Wednesday over whether the Kolkata police has registered an FIR against 150 unidentified people after a protest by Left students on Saturday against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for meeting Prime Minister...

President, PM attend 'At Home' reception at Gen Naravane's residence on Army Day

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday attended the At Home Reception at Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravanes residence on the oc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020