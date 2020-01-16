AfDB sets to release 2020 African Economic Outlook report on Jan 30 in Abidjan

On Thursday, January 30, the African Development Bank plans to launch the 2020 edition of its flagship African Economic Outlook report at its headquarter in Abidjan.

President of the African Development Bank, Akinwumi Adesina will launch the 2020 African Economic Outlook report in the presence of African ministers, diplomats and representatives of international bodies. The theme for this year's report is 'Developing Africa's workforce for the future'.

The annual publication highlights economic prospects and projections for the continent as a bloc and for each of the 54 countries. It offers short- and medium-term forecasts on key socio-economic indicators such as growth, poverty and jobs, while at the same time examining the challenges and progress made.

The 2020 African Economic Outlook report, produced by the African Development Bank's economic experts, serves as a tool for policymakers, academics, investors, development and financial industry professionals and the media to inform policy dialogue and enhance planning and operational efficiency.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.