Left Menu
Development News Edition

Solar Sustainability: Central Tower of 700 MW CSP Project by Shanghai Electric and DEWA Tops Out in Dubai

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Shanghai
  • |
  • Updated: 16-01-2020 11:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-01-2020 11:13 IST
Solar Sustainability: Central Tower of 700 MW CSP Project by Shanghai Electric and DEWA Tops Out in Dubai

 Significant progress has been made in the Dubai 700 MW concentrated solar power project, announced as the world's largest single-site CSP project. On Jan 9th, a topping-out ceremony for the project's 222-meter central tower was held, welcoming representatives from Shanghai Electric - the project's general contractor - Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), Noor Energy 1 and China Construction Third Engineering Bureau.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8676751-shanghai-electric-dewa-dubai-solar-power-project/

"SEGC（Shanghai Electric Group Company） showed us their outstanding performance, finishing the concrete solar tower according to schedule, even if they suffered tough challenges along the way," said Enrique Valades Nieto, Noor Energy 1 Construction Manager.

The 700 MW CSP project marks phase four of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park in Dubai and is a crucial part of the UAE government's "Vision 2021" initiative to ensure sustainable and environmentally friendly development.

In addition to "Vision 2021", the government also launched the "Energy Strategy 2050 Plan", which aims to increase the contribution of clean energy in the total energy mix from 25 per cent to 50 per cent by 2050. Once operational, the CSP plant will reduce Dubai's carbon footprint by 1.6 million tons per year.

Sustainability is the focus of the project. Shanghai Electric engaged experts and partners to relocate wild animals and 180 mesquite trees across the 40 sq km site to a new wildlife park to minimize the impact of construction.

The project also aims to generate jobs for residents and is supported by an international team. It is estimated that as the project progresses, it will create around 6,000 jobs in the technology, energy management and construction sectors.

About Concentrated Solar Power Systems

Concentrated solar power systems generate solar power by using mirrors or lenses to concentrate a large area of sunlight onto a small area. Electricity is generated when the focused light is converted into to heat, which drives a steam turbine connected to an electrical power generator. The solar power collectors of the 700 MW CSP plant include both tower and tube collectors. The central tower is the crucial component of the plant and is used for receiving all the focused sunlight from the 70,000 mirrors to increase the temperature to more than 500 ºC, and with this heat produce the steam turbine connected to the electrical power generator. With a total height of 267 meters, it is currently the world's highest thermal tower.

About Shanghai Electric

Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited (SEHK:2727, SSE:601727) is principally engaged in design, manufacture and distribution of electric power and industrial equipment. Its primary focus is on new energy, including the manufacture and sale of wind turbines and components and nuclear power equipment; efficient and clean energy business, including the manufacture and sale of thermal power equipment and power transmission and distribution equipment; industrial equipment, including the production and sale of elevators and motors; modern service industry, including the contracting of construction projects of thermal power and transmission and distribution projects, as well as other businesses.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1077764/Shanghai_Electric.jpg

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

I was not hiding, covered my face to protect myself from cold, says JNU violence suspect

Song Joong-Ki-Song Hye-Kyo: Know Descendants of the Sun’s actors’ projects in 2020

UPDATE 9-Democrats add last-minute evidence to Trump impeachment case before Senate trial

PMC Bank scam: HC sets up panel for sale of HDIL assets

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 4-China, U.S. sign initial trade pact but doubts and tariffs linger

China will boost purchases of U.S. goods and services by 200 billion over two years in exchange for the rolling back of some tariffs under an initial trade deal signed by the worlds two largest economies, defusing an 18-month row that has h...

UPDATE 2-Malaysia talks to India over palm curbs as wider trade spat looms

Malaysia is talking to Indian government and trade officials in a bid to resolve concerns over New Delhis new palm oil import restrictions, a minister in Kuala Lumpur said on Thursday amid a trade spat between the countries. Indias Hindu na...

NBA roundup: Magic halt Lakers' 9-game win streak

Markelle Fultz amassed 21 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists, and the visiting Orlando Magic ended the Los Angeles Lakers nine-game winning streak with a 119-118 victory on Wednesday night. The triple-double was the second of Fultzs career....

Bhuvneshwar undergoes sports hernia surgery in London, rehab in NCA

Injury-plagued Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has undergone a sports hernia surgery in London and will begin his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy NCA after returning to the country, the BCCI said on Thursday. The Board did not...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020