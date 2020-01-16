Online B2B Marketplace Beldara.com Live e-Auction Expands to International Buyers

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir)

2000+ successful bids completed in the last 30 days! e-Auction transactions over 1 million USD. Beldara now intends to support buyers from all over the world who want the product at their base price.

B2B e-commerce has evolved over time. The pre-millenium trading flows had buyers search directories to buy their desired product from a seller. The next phase involved lead-generating B2B platforms. These platforms were meant to bring buyers and sellers together, but it wasn’t often easy to connect the right people. Repetitive phone calls even after closing a deal left businessmen feeling annoyed and drained, and didn’t help achieve the right results.

B2B technology has now evolved into a virtual marketplace, where buyers are spoilt for choice, thanks to enormous online catalogs and the option to chat in real-time with sellers, for more details. In addition to the above, they can exchange specifications and drawings securely with the suppliers, choose to post their RFQs for the products they wish to source, furnished with the minutest details. Beldara.com is a 2 year old marketplace that connects more than 5,000 brands across 30 categories and 450,000 listed products.

Besides hosting the latest marketplace features, Beldara offers a unique real time online auction feature that aids buyers to drive the online baseline pricing and receive real time notifications on the auction results. Beldara live e-Auction is mainly beneficial for buyers who want to skip the negotiation period and start getting the product in just a click, as well as reducing human errors in the buying process.

“It is necessary to have a B2B platform that has a buyer’s back. Beldara offers robust technology infrastructure along with an intuitive sourcing platform, that helps buyers reach the right suppliers at the right cost and place,” says Adi Kapadia VP Strategy Global business, adding that, “Transparency, Trust & Safety are the strongest pillars of Beldara, with an integrated payment system (BeldaraPay and Beldara Express logistic support), built in as an end-to-end service offering.”

"We are confident that Beldara auction is the fastest way to trade online anywhere in the world, and our strategy is to enrich the experience for buyers and sellers. It is wonderful to see the increment in the number of business deals. We intend to help all buyers solve the buying problems such as negotiation and time consumption. The wholesale global marketplace is here to demystify it," Pradeep Khandekar, Founder of Beldara.

Needless to say, without such new and amazing features, there could be no business growth. Beldara believes in supporting the buyers to generate the need for a product to sellers to sell. Beldara e-Auction saves time, increases transparency and prevents under-the-table or clandestine payments in business.

About Beldara.com Beldara.com is the most active global online B2B marketplace serving 4.5 M users including large and SME businesses. It provides end-to-end business solutions right from a single click to reaching the right product in the warehouse. The diverse and versatile sellers as manufacturers, wholesalers, and suppliers deal in 30 plus categories with 4,50,000 product listing. Currently featuring BeldaraPay for payment protection, Beldara Express for logistic support & Beldara Auction for e-auction. The company is based in the U.S & Mumbai (India) and has traffic from more than 127 countries worldwide.

