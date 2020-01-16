No More 5-7 Business Days for Refunds, Razorpay Launches Instant Refunds

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir)

Amping up the online payment experience for consumers, Razorpay, the leading full-stack financial services company, today launched a new product, Instant Refunds for businesses. This new feature activates refunds and credits the customer’s source account across payment methods such as Credit card, Netbanking and UPI within a minute of initiation.

India is one of the fastest growing online retail markets today. About 71% of internet users in the country purchase products online. Today, the refund process has two major pain points for both the end customer and the business - one, a delay of 5-7 business days for the customer in receiving the money because of multiple intermediaries like the acquiring bank, issuing bank and the networks (VISA/MasterCard/Rupay) and two, the lack of transparency during the entire refund process for both the customer and the business. This long cycle of processing refunds is a significant problem with every popular payment method in the industry.

By issuing refunds instantly, Razorpay will help businesses retain its customers, build trust through an improved hassle-free payment experience and and provide complete transparency on refunds to both the business and the end-user. This new feature will also reduce the dependence on manpower as every refund issue on an average leads to ten service emails or calls from customer support teams.

Shashank Kumar, CTO & Co-founder of Razorpay says, “Instant Refunds are the new normal and central to a great customer experience. A lot of consumers fail to use online payment methods as they feel getting refunds through an online platform is a very time-consuming task, hence they prefer CoD as the best alternative. Given the technological advancements being made in the fintech ecosystem, its fair for customers to expect refunds as fast as possible. A solution like Instant Refunds will not only help build consumer confidence in digital payments but also reduce losses for ecommerce companies where CoD has become an expensive option with more than 50% online transactions made through cash.”

He added, “Our Instant Refunds feature ensures that the refund is processed at a 3600x faster pace than the normal expected time of 5-7 business days. The team is focused on creating new technologies designed to make the entire payment lifecycle hassle-free. We believe this new feature will take customer experience a notch higher, help brands create a competitive advantage, and even make them more profitable.”

Razorpay’s growth has been uphill, particularly in the last two years. With a 500% growth in 2019, the company has been witnessing a healthy growth rate of 35% month-on-month. The company also recently launched its corporate credit cards for its partner businesses, RazorpayX Current Accounts, Support for Freelancers and Homepreneurs, and acquired Opfin, a Payroll and HR Management Software company. Currently powering payments for over 800,000 businesses including the likes of Indigo, BSE, Thomas Cook, Reliance, SpiceJet, Aditya Birla, Sony and Oyo, the team plans to increase this count to 1,400,000 by this year. The full stack financial solutions company expects a 4x growth in its revenue by the end of the next fiscal year.

About Razorpay Software Private Limited

Razorpay, a neo-banking company, helps Indian businesses with comprehensive and innovative solutions built over robust technology to address the entire length and breadth of the payment journey for any business. Established in 2014, the company provides technology payment solutions to over 800,000 businesses. Founded by alumni of IIT Roorkee, Shashank Kumar and Harshil Mathur, Razorpay is the second Indian company to be a part of Silicon Valley’s largest tech accelerator, Y Combinator. Marquee investors such as Tiger Global, Matrix Partners, Y Combinator, Sequoia India, Ribbit Capital and MasterCard have invested a total of $106.5 million through Series A, B and C funding. Around 33 angel investors have invested in Razorpay’s mission to simplify payments. Known to be a developer oriented payment gateway, Razorpay focuses on essentials such as 24x7 support, one-line integration code and superior checkout experiences.

