Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sebi floats fresh consultation paper; moots split of investment advisor, distributor roles

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 16-01-2020 14:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-01-2020 14:38 IST
Sebi floats fresh consultation paper; moots split of investment advisor, distributor roles

Markets watchdog Sebi has proposed a new set of norms for investment advisers, under which they will have to segregate their advisory and product distribution activities, as part of its effort to strengthen the regulatory framework. Besides, the regulator has suggested that Investment Advisers (IA) should not come out with any investment advice suggesting assured returns to clients in the investment advisory document.

Also, Sebi has suggested mechanisms for charging fees from clients and proposed to raise the net worth requirement for IAs. Further, it has proposed that IA should clearly declare to the client that it will not seek any power of attorney from its clients for auto implementation of investment advice.

The new set of proposals are intended to strengthen the regulatory framework for investment advisers as well as empower them to effectively discharge their responsibilities towards the investors who are their clients, the regulator said in a draft proposal. Sebi said it has been receiving numerous investor complaints against investment advisers and most of the complaints were related to assured returns being offered by IAs, charging of exorbitant fees from client with a false promises of handsome returns, mis-selling without adhering to the risk profile of the client, non-disclosure of complete service fees and charges and extracting money in the name of various charges.

To further strengthen and make the IA Regulations robust, the regulator has come out with fresh proposals in this regard and sought public comments on the proposals till January 30. The final regulation will be put in place after taking into consideration, views of all stakeholders. "There should be clear segregation between the two services provided to the client i.e. investment advice and distribution of the investment products," the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in the draft proposal.

IAs should provide a document to the client detailing the terms and conditions of the investment advisory services offered to the client. They should ensure that neither any investment advice is rendered nor any fee is charged until consent is received from the client on the terms and conditions. The document must clearly indicate that IA should not, in the course of performing its services to the client, hold out any investment advice implying any assured returns or any other nomenclature that gives the impression that the investment advice is risk-free or not susceptible to market risks.

Further, the document must mention about scope of services, functions of IA, investment objective and guidelines, risk factors, validity of advisory services, terms of fees, conflict of interest and liability of IA among others. Besides, it has been suggested that IA should clearly declare to the client that it will not seek any power of attorney or authorisations from its clients for auto implementation of investment advice and it does not derive any direct or indirect benefit out of the client's securities or investment products.

Further, the regulator has proposed two mechanism under which an investment adviser can charge fees -- Assets under advice (AUA) mechanism of fees and fixed fees. Under the AUA mechanism, the maximum fees that can be charged will be 2.5 per cent of AUA per annum per family across all schemes or products and the upper limit of Rs 75,000 annually per family has been proposed under fixed fee model.

"If agreed by the client, Investment Adviser can charge fees in advance. However, such advance cannot exceed fees for two quarter," as per the proposal. With regard to networth, Sebi has proposed that IA, who are individuals shall have networth of at least Rs 10 lakh, while the same for non individual IAs should be at least Rs 50 lakh.

At present, individuals are required to have a networth of Rs 1 lakh, while the same for body corporate or non individuals are at least Rs 25 lakh. The existing investment advisers will have to comply with the new networth requirement within three years.

"Further, any individual registered as investment advisers whose number of clients exceed 150 or whose asset under advice exceed Rs 40 crore shall compulsorily re-register itself as non-individual investment adviser within six months of the trigger event," Sebi noted. To strengthen the process of grievance handling, Sebi has proposed that records of interactions with the client including prospective clients should be maintained by IAs and they should be required to maintain these records for a period of five years.

It has been proposed that all IAs should be required to obtain fresh certification each time before the expiry of existing certificate to ensure compliance with certification requirement. With regard to compliance audit requirement, the regulator suggested that IA should complete the compliance audit within three months from end of each financial year and post completion of said audit must report the adverse findings along with action taken thereof to Sebi within one month from the date of the audit report but not later than July 31 of each year for the previous fiscal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Sebi

TRENDING

I was not hiding, covered my face to protect myself from cold, says JNU violence suspect

Song Joong-Ki-Song Hye-Kyo: Know Descendants of the Sun’s actors’ projects in 2020

UPDATE 9-Democrats add last-minute evidence to Trump impeachment case before Senate trial

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Pondy CM dares Bedi to prove land-grab charges against him

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Thursday challenged Lt Governor Kiran Bedi to prove the land-grabbing allegations made by a rebel Congress legislator against him. Hitting out at Bedi for making public the allegations against hi...

Tension but no shock on oil market: IEA

Paris, Jan 16 AFP The brief spike in Middle East tensions as the US and Iran faced off has served as a reminder of the havoc disruptions in supply from the key oil producing region could wreak on the global economy, the IEA said Thursday. B...

Indian Postal Department honours legendary footballer Chuni Goswami with commemorative stamp

Legendary Indian footballer Chuni Goswami, who led the Indian gold medal winning team in the 1962 Asian Games, has been honoured with a postal stamp issued on his 82nd birthday by the Indian Postal Department. Goswami, who turned 82 on Wedn...

EC freezes KC(M)'s 'two leaves' symbol till Jan 20

The Election Commission has temporarily frozen the two leaves symbol of the Kerala Congress Mani as it is inquiring into the dispute between two factions of the party claiming ownership of the sign, a senior EC official said on Thursday. Ba...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020