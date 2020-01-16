Left Menu
Development News Edition

MSTC signs pact with Engineers India for disposal of scrap, obsolete material

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 16-01-2020 15:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-01-2020 15:22 IST
MSTC signs pact with Engineers India for disposal of scrap, obsolete material

State-owned MSTC on Thursday said it has inked agreement with Engineers India Ltd for disposal of scrap material and machineries through its auction website. "Engineers India Ltd has appointed MSTC Ltd as the selling agent as per the terms of selling agency agreement entered by both the parties on January 15, 2020 for disposal of movable/immovable items and all surplus condemned /scrap/obsolete material and secondary arising (ferrous and non- ferrous) as well as equipment, plant, machineries, properties, precious metals and misc articles etc through MSTC's auction website," the state-owned trading company said in a BSE filing.

The agreement will remain valid till either party terminates the agreement by giving advance notice of three months to the other party, the PSU said. MSTC Ltd is under the administrative control of the steel ministry. The Centre has 64.75 per cent stake in the company.

It is engaged in providing e-commerce related services across diversified industry segment offering e-auction/e-sale, e-procurement services and development of customised software/solutions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

I was not hiding, covered my face to protect myself from cold, says JNU violence suspect

Song Joong-Ki-Song Hye-Kyo: Know Descendants of the Sun’s actors’ projects in 2020

UPDATE 9-Democrats add last-minute evidence to Trump impeachment case before Senate trial

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Prajnesh enters final round, Nagal crashes out of Australian Open qualifiers

Indias top-ranked singles player Prajnesh Gunneswaran is one win away from sealing a place in the Australian Open main draw after progressing to the final round of the qualifiers but it was curtains for compatriot Sumit Nagal here on Thursd...

MEPs weigh Spain's request to lift Catalan separatists' immunity

Strasbourg France, Jan 16 AFP The European Parliament began on Thursday debating a Spanish request to lift the immunity of two Catalan separatist MEPs wanted by Madrid. This request has been submitted to the JURI legal affairs committee to ...

704 gram panchayats have passed resolution to close liquor vends in villages: Haryana Dy-CM

Over 700 gram panchayats in Haryana have passed a resolution to close liquor vends in their villages in the next fiscal, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala has said. Of the 22 districts in Haryana, the state excise and taxation departm...

Tension but no shock on oil market: IEA

The brief spike in Middle East tensions as the US and Iran faced off has served as a reminder of the havoc disruptions in supply from the key oil-producing region could wreak on the global economy, the IEA said Thursday. But it said ample s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020