Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-Trade deal touts financial sector wins; China to scrap securities business cap faster

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 16-01-2020 15:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-01-2020 15:43 IST
UPDATE 3-Trade deal touts financial sector wins; China to scrap securities business cap faster
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The long-awaited U.S.-China trade deal touted wins for U.S. companies looking to access China's $40 trillion financial sectors, but many of the changes were already in the works, with Beijing having stepped up the pace of liberalization last year. Under the deal, China has agreed to move forward by nine months a December 2020 deadline for removing foreign ownership caps on securities firms, which includes investment banking, underwriting, and brokerage operations.

The Phase 1 trade deal, signed by U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday, promises improved access to Chinese markets in banking, insurance, asset management, payments, and fund management. It aims to address a number of longstanding U.S. complaints about barriers to investment in China's financial sector, including foreign equity ownership restrictions, discriminatory regulatory requirements, and opaque licensing processes.

"China is very eager to get more private funds to invest in the economy", to help fuel economic growth, said Andrew Collier, managing director of Hong Kong-based Orient Capital Research. But foreign companies will struggle to corner a bigger share of the market from state-owned and private Chinese rivals, he said. The deal text said that by no later than April 1, China will remove foreign equity limits and allow U.S. investment banks to participate in local securities businesses.

Foreign banks' ownership cap in China securities joint ventures was lifted to 51% in 2018 from 49%. Lack of control and limited contribution to revenue have long been a source of frustration for global investment banks. While Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are awaiting regulatory nods to raise their holdings to 51% in their China securities ventures, Citigroup plans to set up a wholly-owned securities business after agreeing last year to sell its stake in its previous joint venture.

JPMorgan got final approval from regulators on Dec. 18 to set up a majority-owned securities venture. As well as the headline initiatives, the agreement also goes into granular detail on a number of areas, and as a result "feels more concrete than previous announcements," said Jane Jiang, a Shanghai-based partner at Allen & Overy.

"There are parts that seem to be written with specific companies in mind, and so we are almost certain that there will be takers for those openings as they must have lobbied for them," Jiang said. She cited as an example of an adjustment to rules about foreign banks buying Chinese non-performing loans. China has said the Phase 1 deal will boost imports of U.S. financial services. But a pledge to scrap foreign equity limits on firms operating in China's fund management, futures, and insurance sectors will feel familiar to many.

"China has already been opening up its markets," said a Beijing-based lawyer, who works with Chinese regulators. "The real test will be how quickly the applications and regulatory processes are handled."

Last July, Premier Li Keqiang announced China would expedite by a full year its plans to allow 100% foreign ownership in a raft of financial sectors. Foreign ownership limits in futures companies were scrapped this month, while China said last year that it would do the same for mutual funds by April 2020. A 51% cap on ownership in life insurance ventures was also removed this month.

Likewise, China's pledge on Wednesday to open up its payments system to U.S. firms comes after its central bank said it had accepted an application from an American Express Co unit regarding starting onshore operations. Ken Bentsen, CEO of the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association, which has criticized China for failing to make good on past promises to level the playing field, struck a cautious note on Wednesday's deal.

"We will examine this agreement closely including what it specifically means for our members in terms of its implementation and enforcement," he said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

I was not hiding, covered my face to protect myself from cold, says JNU violence suspect

Song Joong-Ki-Song Hye-Kyo: Know Descendants of the Sun’s actors’ projects in 2020

UPDATE 9-Democrats add last-minute evidence to Trump impeachment case before Senate trial

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

Mohun Bagan merges with ATK; to play as one team in next ISL

Iconic football club Mohun Bagan on Thursday merged with ATK FC by selling the majority stake to the owner of the two-time Indian Super League winners. The merged club will come into existence in June and will compete in the ISL 2020-21. Th...

Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez return for T20I series against Bangladesh

Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez have returned to the Pakistan side for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Bangladesh. Malik played his last T20 game against Pakistan in February 2019 while Hafeez is returning to the side after a ...

Lashkar-e-Toiba associate arrested from Pulwama

Srinagar,&#160; Jan 16 PTI&#160;An associate of Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorists was arrested from Awantipora area of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Thursday. Police arrested a terrorist associate of proscribed outfit LeT i...

Administration under BSY-led BJP govt has collapsed: Congress

The Congress in Karnataka on Thursday alleged that administration under B S Yediyurappa-led government in the state has collapsed as the Chief Minister is faced with internal pressure and also humiliation from BJP high command regarding pro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020