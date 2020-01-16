Left Menu
Development News Edition

CBI books Adani Enterprises, 2 ex-NCCF officers for alleged irregularities in coal supply contract

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 16-01-2020 16:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-01-2020 16:44 IST
CBI books Adani Enterprises, 2 ex-NCCF officers for alleged irregularities in coal supply contract

The CBI has booked Adani Enterprises Ltd and former chairman of National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India and its former managing director for alleged irregularities in the award of contract for supply of imported coal to Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation, officials said on Thursday. The agency has registered the FIR under charges of criminal conspiracy, cheating under Indian Penal Code and Provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act after a preliminary enquiry into the allegations, they said.

It was alleged that in 2010, APGENCO had floated a tender for the supply of 6 lakhs MT of coal on free-on-rail destination basis to Dr Narla Tata Rao Thermal Power Station, Vijayawada and Rayalseema Therma Power Plant, Kadapa from any port. It is alleged that Virender Singh, the then chairman of NCCF, New Delhi and GP Gupta, the then managing director of NCCF had favoured Adani Enterprises in getting the contract, they said.

The agency has listed Singh, Gupta, SC Singhal, the then senior advisor to NCCF, and Adani Enterprises Ltd and other unidentified officials as suspects in the FIR, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

I was not hiding, covered my face to protect myself from cold, says JNU violence suspect

Song Joong-Ki-Song Hye-Kyo: Know Descendants of the Sun’s actors’ projects in 2020

UPDATE 9-Democrats add last-minute evidence to Trump impeachment case before Senate trial

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 5 pm NATION DEL17 RAISINA-RAWAT States sponsoring terrorism must be taken to task Chief of Defence Staff Gen RawatNew Delhi Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat on Thursday pitched for strong global action...

China’s Xi to tie up Belt and Road deals in ‘historic’ Myanmar visit

Chinas President Xi Jinping will visit Myanmar on Friday to ink massive infrastructure deals and extend influence in a neighbor whose ties with the West were frayed by accusations that it conducted genocidal policies against ethnic Rohingya...

Mohun Bagan merges with ATK; to play as one team in next ISL

Iconic football club Mohun Bagan on Thursday merged with ATK FC by selling the majority stake to the owner of the two-time Indian Super League winners. The merged club will come into existence in June and will compete in the ISL 2020-21. Th...

Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez return for T20I series against Bangladesh

Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez have returned to the Pakistan side for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Bangladesh. Malik played his last T20 game against Pakistan in February 2019 while Hafeez is returning to the side after a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020