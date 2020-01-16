Lebanon c.bank asked banks to review transfers by politically exposed people-circular

The Lebanese central bank has asked commercial banks to review transfers abroad by politically exposed people between Oct. 17 and Dec. 31, when anti-government protests led banks to block transfers out of the country, according to a circular obtained by Reuters on Thursday.

A Jan. 9 circular from the central bank's anti-money laundering unit asked banks to identify the source of funds deposited in such these accounts and to report any suspicious activity on the account.

The circular asked the banks to comply by Jan. 31.

