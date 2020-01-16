Left Menu
Development News Edition

Creating individual e-stores for traders, will roll out at national level soon: CAIT

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 16-01-2020 18:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-01-2020 18:39 IST
Creating individual e-stores for traders, will roll out at national level soon: CAIT

Traders' body CAIT on Thursday said it has completed a pilot in Madhya Pradesh to create individual e-stores for traders, and will soon launch the same at a national level. Asserting that Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) is not against e-commerce, its Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said the body is against companies that are "flouting FDI Policy of the Government for their own gains".

"We are not against e-commerce and (are) rather of the considered opinion that e-commerce is a rapidly growing future mode of business and have undertaken a task to align the trading community with e-commerce by creating individual e-store of every trader in the country," Khandelwal said. He added that a pilot of the said project has already been completed in Madhya Pradesh and very soon, it will be launched at national level.

"However, we are against the Companies which are flouting FDI Policy of the Government for their own gains," Khandelwal said. CAIT has, in the past, accused e-commerce firms like Amazon and Walmart-owned Flipkart of anti-competitive practices like preferential listing, exclusive tie-ups and private labels.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

I was not hiding, covered my face to protect myself from cold, says JNU violence suspect

Song Joong-Ki-Song Hye-Kyo: Know Descendants of the Sun’s actors’ projects in 2020

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

UPDATE 9-Democrats add last-minute evidence to Trump impeachment case before Senate trial

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

NFL-Would you give up kidney for a Super Bowl ticket? Some would

What would you give up to watch your favorite team play live in a Super BowlA kidney Abstain from sex for a year or break up with your significant other Some say they would do just that give up organs and sex and end relationships for a Sup...

Police directed to strengthen border highway checkpoints in Samba

Ahead of the Republic Day celebrations, authorities on Thursday directed police to strengthen the checkpoints on roads leading to the International Border IB in Jammu and Kashmirs Samba district, officials said. These directions have been p...

Citizenship process in India 'non-discriminatory', we all wedded to Constitution: Ram Madhav

In an apparent swipe at opposition parties over protests against the amended citizenship law, BJP general secretary Ram Madhav said on Thursday that those who lost in democratic process converted the streets into democratic forum and indulg...

ACB arrests NC leader Abdul Rahim Rather's son over alleged misappropriation of funds sanctioned by J&K Bank for project: Officials.

ACB arrests NC leader Abdul Rahim Rathers son over alleged misappropriation of funds sanctioned by JK Bank for project Officials....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020