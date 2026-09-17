CM Yadav Launches Blood Donation Drive on PM Modi's Birthday

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated a blood donation camp at the Jaiprakash Hospital in Bhopal on Thursday. The event was part of the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan', organized on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday. CM Yadav emphasized the significance of blood donation, highlighting that the drives were conducted across more than 290 sites in the state, collecting approximately 6,744 units of blood as of the afternoon. Final figures will be confirmed once all donations are accounted for.

Addressing reporters, CM Yadav conveyed his wishes for the Prime Minister's long and healthy life, recognizing Modi's impactful and transformative leadership. He underscored blood donation as the 'greatest donation' that contributes to saving lives and supporting those in medical need. The Chief Minister also noted the upcoming visit of BJP national president Nitin Nabin to Madhya Pradesh.

In addition to the blood donation drive, CM Yadav announced a free property registration campaign for over 50 lakh rural beneficiaries, to be launched within a month. This initiative, aimed at enhancing access to benefits by simplifying property documentation, was introduced in conjunction with the celebrations. The day was to conclude with a mass-lamp lighting event in Ujjain, featuring 25 to 30 lakh lamps, symbolizing the dispelling of darkness and celebrating the spirit of Sanatan culture.