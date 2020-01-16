Left Menu
Development News Edition

Surprise inspections at 71 firework factories to check child labour: DPIIT

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 16-01-2020 19:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-01-2020 19:20 IST
Surprise inspections at 71 firework factories to check child labour: DPIIT

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) on Thursday said surprise inspections have been carried out at 71 firework factories in 11 states across the country to check child labour in any form. All the surprise inspections were video graphed, the department said in a tweet.

It said that no violation was reported in any of these inspected 71 factories. "Surprise checks in 71 firework factories were carried out (by) Petroleum and Safety Organization in one single day in 11 states across the country for checking the use of child labour in any form," it said.

Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO), which is under the DPIIT, was set up with an objective of ensuring safety and security of public and property from fire and explosion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

I was not hiding, covered my face to protect myself from cold, says JNU violence suspect

Song Joong-Ki-Song Hye-Kyo: Know Descendants of the Sun’s actors’ projects in 2020

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

UPDATE 9-Democrats add last-minute evidence to Trump impeachment case before Senate trial

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

Smart Bins Find Rising Adoption Driven by Innovative Technologies that Improve Costs and Efficiency

Smartwaste management through the installation of smart waste bins is expected to improve the efficiency of waste collection, transportation, and recycling of waste. As sensor-enabled bins communicate the level of waste in them, they can re...

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 crosses 3,300 on trade deal, Morgan Stanley earnings

The SP 500 crossed 3,300 for the first time and the Dow and the Nasdaq opened at new highs on Thursday, after the United States and China signed an initial trade deal and Morgan Stanley wrapped up big bank earnings on a strong note.The Dow ...

Sebi allows exchanges to launch options in goods under commodity derivatives

Markets regulator Sebi has allowed stock exchanges to launch options in goods in commodity derivatives segment, a move that will play a major role in stimulating agricultural marketing and enable farmer-friendly options products. Securities...

Defying U.S. sanctions, Iran boosts gasoil sales to neighbours

Iran is relying on its neighboring countries to sell a surplus of gasoil it has created at home due to U.S. sanctions, trade documents and industry data showed.Iranian oil products, like its crude, fall under U.S. sanctions, but Tehran has ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020