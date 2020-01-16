Surprise inspections at 71 firework factories to check child labour: DPIIT

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) on Thursday said surprise inspections have been carried out at 71 firework factories in 11 states across the country to check child labour in any form. All the surprise inspections were video graphed, the department said in a tweet.

It said that no violation was reported in any of these inspected 71 factories. "Surprise checks in 71 firework factories were carried out (by) Petroleum and Safety Organization in one single day in 11 states across the country for checking the use of child labour in any form," it said.

Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO), which is under the DPIIT, was set up with an objective of ensuring safety and security of public and property from fire and explosion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

