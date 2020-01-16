Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gadkari urges states to come forward in the drive for curbing accidents

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 16-01-2020 19:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-01-2020 19:20 IST
Gadkari urges states to come forward in the drive for curbing accidents

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday warned that officials behind faulty engineering and road designs will not be spared as road accidents are causing a loss of 3 per cent of the GDP of the country every year. The minister also exuded confidence that the number of accidents will decline sharply on the back of stringent traffic rules post enactment of the new Motor Vehicles Act and massive steps undertaken to curb accidents including correction of "black spots" or accident spots at a cost of Rs 14,000 crore.

More people in India die annually in road accidents than those killed in militant operations or extremism which is unfortunate, the minister said addressing the 18th Meeting of National Road Safety Council (NRSC) and 39th Meeting of Transport Development Council (TDC) here. "Road accidents cause a loss of 3 per cent to the GDP...I am hopeful that the accidents should decline by 50 per cent in five years on the back of stringent traffic rules after the implementation of Motor Vehicles Act...At the same time officials behind faulty road engineering and DPRs (detailed project report) will not be spared," the minister said.

He said massive efforts were on to rectify faulty road designs besides correction in accident spots at a cost of Rs 14,000 crore. He urged state governments to join hands in efforts for curbing accidents.

Gadkari called upon transport ministers from all states to prepare a roadmap in this direction without bothering about expenses. He said, there is no dearth of resources for infrastructure development in the country and "the need is only for a coherent approach to serve the larger public."

The minister said that black spots are being identified and repaired at a fast pace. District-level committees have been formed to examine and suggest such spots which need immediate attention, he added. He stressed on including NGOs and engineering students in conducting road audits.

"Work on improving road engineering will be undertaken with available resources worth Rs 14,000 crore," he said. Minister of State for Road Transport & Highways V K Singh said road discipline should begin from family, school, and society level.

Transport ministers and senior officials from various states participated in the meeting and discussed different road safety aspects, including the MV (Amendment) Act 2019; tourist vehicles authorisation and permit rules 2019; bus port guidelines; digitisation of transport and abolition of border check posts and inter-state transfer of vehicle registration and driving licenses among others. The issues regarding harmonisation of road tax across States – One Nation One Tax; vehicle scrapping policy; guidelines for setting up, authorisation and operation of vehicle scrapping facility and implementation of vehicle tracking platform under Nirbhaya framework were also discussed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

I was not hiding, covered my face to protect myself from cold, says JNU violence suspect

Song Joong-Ki-Song Hye-Kyo: Know Descendants of the Sun’s actors’ projects in 2020

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

UPDATE 9-Democrats add last-minute evidence to Trump impeachment case before Senate trial

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

Smart Bins Find Rising Adoption Driven by Innovative Technologies that Improve Costs and Efficiency

Smartwaste management through the installation of smart waste bins is expected to improve the efficiency of waste collection, transportation, and recycling of waste. As sensor-enabled bins communicate the level of waste in them, they can re...

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 crosses 3,300 on trade deal, Morgan Stanley earnings

The SP 500 crossed 3,300 for the first time and the Dow and the Nasdaq opened at new highs on Thursday, after the United States and China signed an initial trade deal and Morgan Stanley wrapped up big bank earnings on a strong note.The Dow ...

Sebi allows exchanges to launch options in goods under commodity derivatives

Markets regulator Sebi has allowed stock exchanges to launch options in goods in commodity derivatives segment, a move that will play a major role in stimulating agricultural marketing and enable farmer-friendly options products. Securities...

Defying U.S. sanctions, Iran boosts gasoil sales to neighbours

Iran is relying on its neighboring countries to sell a surplus of gasoil it has created at home due to U.S. sanctions, trade documents and industry data showed.Iranian oil products, like its crude, fall under U.S. sanctions, but Tehran has ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020