Lebanese economist Ghazi Wazni to be named finance min in new govt-sources

Lebanese economist Ghazi Wazni is set to be named finance minister in a new government that is expected to be formed soon, senior political sources said on Thursday.

Wazni has served previously as a financial adviser to parliament's finance and budget committee.

He will take on the role as the country deals with a deep financial crisis that has shaken confidence in its banking system and ability to repay one of the highest debt burdens in the world.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

