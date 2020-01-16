Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-In climate push, Microsoft to erase its carbon footprint from atmosphere

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 16-01-2020 22:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-01-2020 22:44 IST
UPDATE 1-In climate push, Microsoft to erase its carbon footprint from atmosphere

Microsoft Corp said on Thursday it aims to remove more carbon from the atmosphere than it emits by 2030 and that by 2050, it hopes to have taken out enough to account for all the direct emissions the company has ever made.

The focus on removing existing carbon from the atmosphere sets Microsoft's climate goals apart from other corporate pledges which have focused on cutting ongoing emissions or preventing future ones. Speaking from a stage at Microsoft’s headquarters in Redmond, Washington, Chief Executive Satya Nadella said that corporations need to create profitable solutions for the problems of both people and planet.

“If the last decade has taught us anything, it’s that technology built without these principles can do more harm than good,” he said. “We must begin to offset the damaging effects of climate change,” he said, adding if global temperatures continue to rise unabated “the results will be devastating.” The announcement by the world's largest software company is the latest in a flurry of climate goals set out by firms after President Donald Trump announced in 2017 his decision to pull the United States out of the Paris Agreement, the global pact to fight climate change.

Microsoft plans to cut its carbon emissions by more than half by 2030 across its supply chain. The plan includes the creation of a "Climate Innovation Fund," which will invest $1 billion over the next four years to speed up the development of carbon removal technology. Co-founder Bill Gates was an early backer of British Columbia-based Carbon Engineering, one of a handful of companies developing direct air capture technology.

Microsoft's goal to have removed enough carbon by 2050 to account for all its emissions since its founding in 1975 encompasses direct emissions from sources such as company vehicles and indirect emissions from electricity use, it said. But even as technology companies have stepped in with their own climate goal plans, they have faced criticism from their employees for doing too little.

Amazon.com Inc, the world's largest online retailer, last year pledged to be "net zero carbon" by 2040 and to buy 100,000 electric delivery vans from a startup, after employee activists pushed the retailer to take a tougher stance on climate change. Microsoft plans to become net zero carbon a decade earlier than Amazon, although this is in part because its emissions are roughly a third less.

Microsoft expects to release 16 million metric tons of CO2 in 2020, including indirect emissions from activities like corporate travel. Amazon runs a bigger cloud business than Microsoft and a massive retail and logistics organization, with packaging, delivery and customer trips to its chain of Whole Foods stores all piling on to its carbon footprint. Including indirect sources, it emitted more than 44 million metric tons of carbon in 2018.

It was not immediately clear if the figures reported by the companies were exactly comparable. Both Microsoft and Amazon have come under fire from activist tech workers who have demanded they stop supplying technology to oil and gas companies. Microsoft in 2017 announced a multi-year deal to sell cloud services to U.S. energy giant Chevron Corp .

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

I was not hiding, covered my face to protect myself from cold, says JNU violence suspect

Song Joong-Ki-Song Hye-Kyo: Know Descendants of the Sun’s actors’ projects in 2020

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

UPDATE 9-Democrats add last-minute evidence to Trump impeachment case before Senate trial

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-In climate push, Microsoft to erase its carbon footprint from atmosphere

Microsoft Corp said on Thursday it aims to remove more carbon from the atmosphere than it emits by 2030 and that by 2050, it hopes to have taken out enough to account for all the direct emissions the company has ever made. The focus on remo...

Union ministers going to J&K for developmental work, says Javadekar

Terming Congress partys allegations as meaningless, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said 36 union ministers are visiting Jammu and Kashmir for developmental work. Congress allegations are meaningless. The ministers are going for developmen...

Poster of 'Gangubai Kahthiawadi' gets warm response, Alia Bhatt thanks fans

A day after sharing the first look poster of her biographical drama Gangubai Kathiawadi, actor Alia Bhatt on Thursday extended her thanks to her fans for showering love on the poster. The 26-year-old actor took to Twitter and said, Thank yo...

Less than half of Chileans now believe their democracy is 'functioning' - poll

Approval for Chiles President Sebastian Pinera has sunk to just 6 since widespread protests against elitism and inequality broke out, with less than half of Chileans now believing the country is a functioning democracy, according to a poll ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020