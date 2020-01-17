Faber-Castell India’s Global Acrylics Range is the Artists Choice

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir)

Faber-Castell India launched a Global range of Acrylics in 2019 and expanded into the business of Fine art products. The range was well received by the Industry and it has become one of the most loveable products by the brand to date.

In a recent association, Faber-Castell India became a part of a unique concept “Strokes & Strings” conceptualized by Showhouse events. In order to bring 2 unique forms of art together in a rare live jugalbandi, featuring the gifted musician duo - Amaan Ali Bangash & Ayaan Ali Bangash playing the Sarod and Paresh Maity - the renowned artist painting a canvas. The three artists have conceptualized a collaborative piece called the “Navrasa”. While the Bangash brothers create magic with strings, Paresh Maity will translate the same emotions with his strokes, using Faber-Castell Acrylics.

On being asked what makes him choose Faber-Castell acrylics, Paresh Maity said, “I have been using Faber-Castell products for the last 30 years. When they launched the products last year, I received them as a gesture of goodwill from the brand. After using it for over a year I can say that the quality is outstanding, the color intensity, the saturation, and pigmentation are so high & unique that it keeps glowing all the time. I am looking forward to using these paints during the event.”

Sonali Shah- Head of Marketing - Art & Graphics at Faber-Castell India expressed, “We are humbled by Paresh Maity ji’s compliments for our Acrylics and honored to see the paintings he has created by using them. We’re happy with the way our new range has been accepted so well and has surpassed audience expectations. At Faber-Castell, quality has always been our core priority. We are really looking forward to the show and experience the magic the 3 artists would create.”

Organised by Faber-Castell India & Showhouse events, Strokes & Strings 2020 is scheduled for Jan 19, 2020 at the Royal Opera House, Mumbai.

