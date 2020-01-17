Amazon.in Great Indian Sale - Deals Preview

Big savings, new beginnings

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India

• Amazon.in’s Great Indian Sale - starts from midnight on January 19 until 11:59 pm on January 22; Prime members to get early access to great deals starting 12 noon tomorrow, January 18

• Top deals by sellers across Smartphones, Electronics, Fashion & Beauty, Home & Kitchen, TVs & Appliances, Daily Essentials and more • Customers can save more with an instant discount of 10% when they pay with SBI Credit cards and EMI; No-cost EMI on Debit & Credit cards, Amazon Pay ICICI credit card and Bajaj Finserv EMI card; Special Exchange benefits on thousands of products across Smartphones, TVs, ACs and more!

• Up to 40% off on latest smartphones and accessories from top brands; Up to 60% off on Electronics, Appliances & TVs; Up to 80% off on Amazon Fashion • Up to 45% off on Amazon Devices across the Echo range, FireTV Stick and Kindle eReaders

• Up to 80% off on Home & Kitchen products & Furniture with offers on Beds, Mattresses, Sofas and more • Special handcrafted products at great prices from small sellers, artisans and weavers

• Free delivery on the first eligible order for new customers • Up to INR 2,000 back on Flights, Bus and Movie bookings

Amazon India’s much awaited ‘Great Indian Sale’ starts from midnight on January 19 with great deals & offers until 11:59 pm on January 22. The celebration begins early for Prime members with early access to great deals starting 12 noon tomorrow, January 18, 2020.

With sellers offering deals across Smartphones, Consumer Electronics, Fashion & Beauty, Home & Kitchen, Appliances, TVs, Daily Essentials and more, customers can shop from over 20 crore products across hundreds of categories on Amazon.in.

Customers shopping during the Great Indian Sale can save more by getting extra 10% instant discount with SBI Credit cards and EMI. Customers can shop for more than 12 crore products with no-cost EMI using Bajaj Finserv EMI card, Amazon Pay ICICI Credit card and select Debit & Credit Cards.

Deals Preview -

Smartphones and Mobile Accessories

• Up to 40% off on smartphones • Exciting exchange offers up to INR 6,000

• Bestsellers first time on offer: Bestsellers like OnePlus 7T series, Samsung M30s, Redmi Note 8 Series and Vivo U20 going on offers for the first time ever • OnePlus: The Great Indian sale will see fantastic discounts on OnePlus models, with up to INR 10,000 off, up to extra INR 2,000 off on Exchange and up to extra INR 2,000 cashback as Amazon Pay balance. OnePlus models will also see up to 12 Month No Cost EMI, making the EMI as low as INR 3,000 per month

• Apple iPhones: Customers will see great offers on Apple iPhones including iPhone XR and the latest iPhone 11 series. Apple Airpods will also see great offers • Samsung M Series: Customer can enjoy never seen before offers on the entire Samsung M series range, including up to 30% off on top rated smartphones, extra Amazon Pay Offers, and up to 6 month No Cost EMI

• Xiaomi: India’s bestselling mid-range series, the Redmi Note 8 Series will offer its first ever discounts and offers, with up to INR 1,000 extra of on exchange. Apart from this there will be great discounts of up to INR 10,000 off and up to extra INR 3,000 off on exchange across Redmi K20 Series, Mi A3, Poco F1 and Redmi 7A • Vivo: The Vivo U Series will see lowest ever prices with Vivo U10 being available at INR 7,990 and Vivo U20 at INR 9,990 including Amazon coupons

• The sale will also see exciting offers on OPPO, Honor and Huawei smartphones • Customers can get their hands on a wide range of products at rock bottom prices including products like OPPO A9, OPPO A7, OPPO F11, Nokia 4.2, Huawei P30 Lite, Samsung Galaxy Note 9, RealMe U1, LG W30 and Samsung M40 with minimum 30%-50% off

• Mobile Accessories starting INR 69 • Up to 70% off on Bluetooth & Wired earphones

• 5,000mAH Power Banks starting INR 299, which is the lowest ever price

Appliances & TVs • Up to 60% off on TV’s & appliances with No Cost EMI and Free Installation. Exciting offers from top brands like Samsung, Whirlpool, LG and Bosch

• Up to 75% off on top LED TVs by Mi, LG, Samsung, Sony starting from INR 1100 per month • Best Bonanza Offer on 32-inch Android and Fire TVs with exchange up to INR 4000

• Smart TVs at Lowest ever prices available from Vu, OnePlus, Onida FTVE • Latest Android 4K TV Series launched from Vu starting from INR 26999 only

• Up to 25% off on Frost Free Refrigerators| No Cost EMI starting INR 1200 • Top load washing machines starting INR 6,499 with No Cost EMI starting INR 550 per month

• Up to 30% off on Inverter Air conditioners | No cost EMI starting INR 1250/month

Electronics • Headphones starting INR 299 and Speakers starting INR 499

• Lowest prices ever on Boat True Wireless earphones starting INR 1899 and Prime Early Access starting from INR 1,499 • True Wireless earphones starting INR 999

• Largest ever Noise Cancellation headphone range with 15+ products on sale from top brands like Sony, Bose, Sennheiser, Boat and JBL • Soundbars starting INR 3,499 from Boat, JBL & Blaupunkt

• Noise Cancellation headphones launch from Boat, JBL and Sony starting INR 3499 • 9 new wireless headphones launches from top brands like JBL, Infinity and Sony

• New launches in Speakers and Soundbars from Boat and JBL starting INR 2,999 • Minimum INR 10,000 off on Cameras; No Cost EMI starting INR 3,831 per month

• More than 110 DSLR and mirrorless cameras starting INR 22,990 • Biggest point and shoot camera store on Amazon with 130+ products from top brands like Fujifilm, Kodak and Polaroid

• Up to INR 35,000 off on Laptops; New launches: Lenovo Laptop latest Core i3 10th gen processor, 256GB SSD and preinstalled MS Office at just INR 36,990 • Up to 60% off on Smartwatches & Fitness Trackers; lowest price ever on Mi Band 3 at INR 1499; New Launches - Honor Band 5i at INR 1,999 and Honor Watch Magic 2 at INR 12,999

• Printers starting INR 1,299; No Cost EMI starting INR 583 per month • Up to 70% off on Hard Drives & Pen drives

• Up to 40% off tablets; Lowest price ever on Samsung tab A 10.1 at INR 13,499 • Up to 60% off bestselling Office Electronics, stationery & art supplies

Amazon Fashion

• Up to 80% off on India’s largest online fashion store with deals on 1 lakh+ styles • Enjoy up to 70% off on over 1000 + top brands

• Pocket friendly fashion starting under INR 349 • Up to 80% off on top clothing & footwear brands, ethnic & fashion jewellery and luggage and handbags

• Up to 70% off on top Sunglasses brands and on designer boutique with designers like Ritu Kumar, Ashima Leena, Shaze, Satya Paul and many more • Up to 50% off on top watch brands; Enjoy up to 40% off on premium watches Hugo Boss, Louis Erard, Festina, Orris, Raymond Weil and more

• Enjoy up to 80% off on plus size clothing • Best prices on top brands including Max Fashion, Bata, Puma, UCB, Levi’s, Mothercare, CASIO, Biba, American Tourister and many more

Amazon Beauty

• Get beautiful with up to 60% off on lipsticks, foundations, eyeshadows and makeover kits from top makeup brands like Lakme, Maybelline, Colorbar, Revlon, L'Oreal Paris and more • Indulge in perfumes from top brands like Calvin Klein, Davidoff, Hugo Boss, Nautica with attractive discounts and additional INR 200 cashback as Amazon Pay balance for first time purchase

• Shop Luxury Ayurveda, Luxury Hair & Skincare and Perfumes from brands like Kama Ayurveda, Forest Essentials, Davidoff, Schwarzkopf and more and get INR 1,000 cashback as Amazon Pay balance on a minimum order value of INR 5,000 • Get the best Korean Beauty Skincare on a range of Sheet Masks, Moisturizers and Cleansers with up to 50% off on The Faceshop, It's Skin, Mirabelle and more

• Get up to 60% off on home grown natural Beauty brands like WoW, Mamaearth, Mcaffiene, St Botanica and more • Get steal deals with minimum 50% off on a range of Skincare, Makeup, Haircare products from Set Wet, Clinic Plus, WOW, Faces, Sunsilk and Ustraa and more

Furniture

• Up to 60% off on Beds, Mattresses & Wardrobes • Up to 50% off on Sofas, Recliners & Bean bags

• Up to 50% off on Dining Sets & TV units • Up to 60% off on Shoe racks, Cabinets, Bookshelves & more

Home & Kitchen

• Up to 80% off on 10 Lakh+ products in Home & Kitchen • Ceiling fans and mixer grinders starting INR 999

• New KENT Grand 8-Litres wall-mountable mineral RO+UV/UF water purifier at INR 14,499 • Prestige Iris (750 Watt) mixer grinder with 3 stainless steel jar + 1 juicer jar at INR 2,749

• Up to 50% off on cooking essentials • 20-pieces Opalware dinner set launch at INR 999 by Cello

• Geysers starting INR 2,999 • Water bottles, flasks & kitchen storage starting INR 109

• Up to 40% off on dinner sets, glasses & bakeware • 5 Lakh+ home products from top brands including Bombay Dyeing, Spaces, Wipro, Cello and more

• Comforters starting INR 699 • Up to 80% off on home decor & home organizers

Daily Essentials & Personal Care

• 20% - 70% off on over 30,000 daily essentials products across Grocery, Beauty, Baby, Toys, healthcare & more. • Enjoy extra 10% off with Amazon coupons

• Up to 40% off on 100+ chocolates, dry fruits, sweets & more • Up to 50% off on a variety of cooking essentials like olive oil, ghee, snacks, honey

• Up to 30% off on gourmet food products & superfoods • Up to 40% off on 1000+ Household care products like cleaners, laundry supplies, disinfectants, hand washes, air fresheners and female hygiene products

• Up to 50% off on 20+ Sports Nutrition brands across Whey Proteins, Gainers, Gym Supplements and Protein Bars • Up to 70% off on Daily Supplements in Ayurveda and Vitamins

• Minimum 10% off on Daily Nutrition including health drinks, slimming shakes, green coffee and much more • Up to 70% off on Contact Lenses and accessories

• Get the best deals with up to 60% off on grooming devices like trimmers, shavers, body groomers, hair dryers, hair straighteners, epilators & more • Get steal deals with up to 60% off on Home health care devices like BP monitors, Weighing scales, Glucometers, Thermometers, Steamers, Water flossers, Nebulizers, Oximeters & more

• Get special prices on Philips grooming range with Up to 60% off. Shop Philips QT4001 Trimmer at INR 999. Give the gift of care with Up to 60% off on Massagers & relaxation devices • Up to 50% off on the largest pet supplies selection. Explore discounts for dogs, cats, aquatics & small animals

• Up to 25% off on top brands like Pedigree, Whiskas & Himalaya & Up to 50% off on Amazon Basics • Up to 60% off on 60,000+ products across Baby shampoos and lotions, strollers, walkers, carriers, wipes and diapers

• Get steal deals on top brands like Pampers, Huggies, Mamy Poko, Sebamed, Himalaya, Johnson & Johnson, Luvlap, Meemee & more

Books, Hobbies, Gaming and Toys • Up to 60% off on Books

• Up to INR 15,000 off on latest gaming consoles • Up to 75% off on antivirus and business software

• Just launched: lowest priced Yamaha Acoustic Guitar (F280) at INR 5,799 • Biggest Musical Instruments Store on Amazon.in with 1500+ products featuring Guitars, Violins, Keyboards, Audio Interfaces and more.

• Newly launched AKG K361 professional studio headphones starting INR 4,999 • Motorized treadmills starting INR 12,990, exercise bikes starting INR 3,990, cycles starting INR 2,232

• Minimum 35% off on badminton essentials, up to 70% off on fitness accessories and gym sets

Amazon Devices • First time on sale - Flat INR 2,600 off on Echo Input Portable Smart Speaker Edition

• Up to 45% off on the recently launched Onida Fire TV Edition smart TVs • Up to INR 1,200 off on Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick 4K

• Up to 48% off on Echo Dot and Smart Home bundles • Lowest price ever of INR 9,999 (INR 5,000 off) on Echo Plus

• Minimum 25% off on Echo Show range of devices • First time on sale - All New Kindle Oasis with flat INR 3,000 off

• Up to 20% off on Kindle Paperwhite • Exciting offer on Kindle Unlimited subscription with the purchase of any of the Kindle E-readers

Amazon Karigar

• Up to 70% off on Sambalpuri Sarees and traditional jewellery made by women • Up to 45% off on Pochampally Clothing

• Up to 40% off on Handblock Print Craft, Handmade Natural Fiber Products, Blue Pottery from Rajasthan and eco-friendly products • Up to 60% off on Handcrafted Home Décor, Hand stitched Shoes from Agra and Handmade Bamboo Products

Amazon Launchpad

• Up to 60% off on Ecofriendly tote bags/handbags from EcoRight • Minimum 55% off on silver jewellery by Fourseven

• Up to 75% off on CHKOKKO sports apparel • Up to 60% off on organic Cotton Wear by Satva

• Up to 45% Off on Kapiva Healthcare and Ayurveda products • Up to 57% off on home and kitchen organizers by Callas

• Up to 70% off on Back & Seat Cushions by AMZ

Amazon Pantry • Stock up on groceries & get extra 15% cashback (on orders above INR 2000)

• Get Sugar starting INR 34/kg, Multigrain Atta starting 36/Kg after cashback • Get Up to 30% off on Cooking Oils after cashback

• Biscuits at 50% off or more • Up to 40% off on top Oral Care brands like Colgate, Closeup and more

• Flat 50% off on Shampoo brands like Dove, Sunsilk and more • 50% off on Soap combo packs

• Up to 50% off on Snacks & Beverages • Exciting games with prizes up to INR 20,000 and cashback offers –for Prime members

Check out all the offers by clicking here.

About Amazon.in

The Amazon.in marketplace is operated by Amazon Seller Services Private Ltd, an affiliate of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN). Amazon.in seeks to build the most customer-centric online destination for customers to find and discover virtually anything they want to buy online by giving them more of what they want – vast selection, low prices, fast and reliable delivery, and a trusted and convenient experience; and provide sellers with a world-class e-commerce marketplace. For more information, visit www.amazon.in/aboutus. Join Amazon Newsroom: Twitter | Facebook

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.