Left Menu
Development News Edition

EIB lends EUR 15m to ProCredit Bank Bulgaria to support SMEs

Thanks to the EIB loan, Bulgarian companies with fewer than 3 000 employees will benefit from better access to long-term financing provided at favorable terms. 

  • EIB
  • |
  • Sofia
  • |
  • Updated: 17-01-2020 16:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-01-2020 16:05 IST
EIB lends EUR 15m to ProCredit Bank Bulgaria to support SMEs
“Support to cohesion regions and the fight against climate change are strategic priorities of the EU bank,” said EIB Vice-President Lilyana Pavlova.  Image Credit: Pixabay

The European Investment Bank (EIB) lends EUR 15m to ProCredit Bank Bulgaria to co-finance small and medium-scale investments in the country. 40% of the intermediated loans are dedicated to renewable energy, energy efficiency, low carbon transport, and waste management projects.

Thanks to the EIB loan, Bulgarian companies with fewer than 3 000 employees will benefit from better access to long-term financing provided at favorable terms.

"Support to cohesion regions and the fight against climate change are strategic priorities of the EU bank," said EIB Vice-President Lilyana Pavlova. She continued: "The EIB, in cooperation with our well-established partner ProCredit Bank, will sustain employment in Bulgaria, strengthen the competitiveness of the private sector and support the fight against climate change. Our joint efforts will stimulate sustainable growth and investments in Bulgaria, fostering economic convergence, increasing the number of qualified jobs and ultimately improving the living conditions of European citizens."

"ProCredit Bank is a pioneer in offering specialized green and energy efficiency loans, including financing for renewable energy generation, and has devoted significant efforts to encouraging investments of this kind. By doing this we have accumulated in-house expertise and experience, and have positioned ourselves as the bank of choice for green loans – among both businesses and providers of funds. The signing of today's contract reflects the shared principles and goals of both institutions, as well as our joint commitment to promoting growth and employment by supporting small and medium-sized enterprises", said Reni Peycheva, Member of the Management Board and Executive Director of ProCredit Bank (Bulgaria).

This is the third operation since the start of the EIB's cooperation with ProCredit Bank in 2011. The EIB has already provided two intermediated loans to the bank, thereby helping to finance small and mid-sized businesses in Bulgaria.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AAI to invest Rs 25,000 crore on infra upgradation: Chairman Arvind Singh

Alex Gonzaga engaged? Youtube star takes internet by storm with new pictures

Delete these 17 dangerous Android apps hiding on your phone

Atomic Energy Department, DST to hold science exhibition 'Vigyan Samagam'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

POLL-Canadian economy expected to gather steam, keeping BoC at bay in 2020

A revival in the Canadian economy may already be underway, according to a Reuters poll of economists, who were mostly confident a rate cut was not needed and so predicted monetary policy would remain unchanged this year.Nearly 70, or 27 of ...

UPDATE 1-Rallying-Sainz a triple Dakar winner as Brabec makes U.S. history

Spaniard Carlos Sainz became a triple Dakar Rally champion with the Mini X-Raid team at the age of 57 on Friday while American Ricky Brabec took the motorcycle crown for Honda and ended KTMs 18-year dominance.Brabec is the first American to...

Pak court sentences 86 Islamists to 55-year prison over blasphemy protests

A Pakistani court has sentenced brother and nephew of a radical Islamist party chief along with 84 others to 55-year prison terms each for taking part in protests in 2018 over the acquittal of Aasia Bibi, a Christian woman in a controversia...

Nepal to handover 173,072 kg of red sandalwood to India confiscated while being supplied to China

Nepal will allow India to take home 173,072 kgs of red sandalwood that it had confiscated during the last 10 years while it was being smuggled to China from India through the Nepalese territory, according to a media report. Both Nepal and I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020